Lirik Lagu Watery Brain – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Watery Brain – Valley
Overthinking, overdone
Check my calls, yeah I missed some
Lately I've been on on the run
I'm such a watery brain
In a washed up crowd
Generation colour blind
What about the yellow light?
Check my phone 'cause I still got time
Till I'm left alone
In a liquid mind
Must you go?
Another bus over the border
Promise I'll grow by the time I get home
You're an old friend and some things still remain
But as we grow
The more you just become a name
(Maybe I'm just tired, maybe it's my age)
(I'm such a rolling wave, such a muted shade)
(Ah, I don't know)
(This moment will pave to yellow, then grey)
(Maybe I found God?)
(But I think we're all just tired)
(We're all just tired)
The moment I die I just want to sleep
The moment of death, it terrifies me
Will I go some way in a crash of a wave
Car crash or a plane, still calling you?
You're holding me down
Now I really can't breathe
Such a complex mind
To go searching in the street
You don't have to try till it all fades out
Such a good heart then
And a good heart now
And again
And again
Must you go?
Another bus over the border
Promise I'll grow by the time I get home
You're an old friend and some things still remain
But as we grow
The more you just become a name
And I know it kills to be a number
And I know it's hard to blur the mirror
And a lonely high tugs on my shoulder
Now I'm so far gone, I was never here
Too young to drive or pay the grocer
But you still know somethin' that I don't
Dial a number with my eyelids shut
God knows I try
Credits
Artikel Pilihan