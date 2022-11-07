Lirik Lagu Watery Brain – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Watery Brain – Valley

Overthinking, overdone

Check my calls, yeah I missed some

Lately I've been on on the run

I'm such a watery brain

In a washed up crowd

Generation colour blind

What about the yellow light?

Check my phone 'cause I still got time

Till I'm left alone

In a liquid mind

Must you go?

Another bus over the border

Promise I'll grow by the time I get home

You're an old friend and some things still remain

But as we grow

The more you just become a name

(Maybe I'm just tired, maybe it's my age)

(I'm such a rolling wave, such a muted shade)

(Ah, I don't know)

(This moment will pave to yellow, then grey)

(Maybe I found God?)

(But I think we're all just tired)

(We're all just tired)

The moment I die I just want to sleep

The moment of death, it terrifies me

Will I go some way in a crash of a wave

Car crash or a plane, still calling you?

You're holding me down

Now I really can't breathe

Such a complex mind

To go searching in the street

You don't have to try till it all fades out

Such a good heart then

And a good heart now

And again

And again

Must you go?

Another bus over the border

Promise I'll grow by the time I get home

You're an old friend and some things still remain

But as we grow

The more you just become a name

And I know it kills to be a number

And I know it's hard to blur the mirror

And a lonely high tugs on my shoulder

Now I'm so far gone, I was never here

Too young to drive or pay the grocer

But you still know somethin' that I don't

Dial a number with my eyelids shut

God knows I try

Credits