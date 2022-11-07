Lirik Lagu White Sky – Vampire Weekend dan Faktanya di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu White Sky – Vampire Weekend

An ancient business, a modern piece of glasswork

Down on the corner that you walk each day in passin'

The elderly sales clerk won't eye us with suspicion

The whole, immortal corporation's given its permission

A little stairway, a little piece of carpet

A pair of mirrors that are facing one another

Out in both directions, a thousand little Julias

That come together in the middle of Manhattan

You waited since lunch

It all comes at once

Around the corner, the house that modern art built

A house for modern art to keep it out the closets

The people who might own it, the sins of pride and envy

And on the second floor, the Richard Serra Skate Park

You waited since lunch

It all comes at once

Sit on the park wall, ask all the right questions

"Why are the horses racing taxis in the winter?"

Look up at the buildings, imagine who might live there

Imagining your wolfords in a ball upon the sink there

You waited since lunch

It all comes at once

