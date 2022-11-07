Lirik Lagu Holiday – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Holiday – Vampire Weekend

Holiday, oh, a holiday

And the best one of the year

Dozing off underneath my sheets

While I cover both my ears

But if I wait for a holiday

Could it stop my fears?

To go away on a summer's day

Never seemed so clear

Holiday, still so far away

A republic on the beach

I can't forget just how bad it gets

When I'm counting on my teeth

But if I wait for a holiday

Could it stop my fears?

To go away on a summer's day

Never seemed so clear

A vegetarian since the invasion

She'd never seen the word 'bombs'

She'd never seen the word 'bombs'

Blown up to 96-point Futura

She'd never seen an AK

In a yellowy Day-Glo display

A T-shirt so lovely, it turned all the history books grey

I got wheels, I got Cutter spray

And a healthy sense of worth

Half of me is the gasoline

But the other half's the surf

So if I wait for a holiday

Could it stop my fears?

To go away on a summer's day

Never seemed so clear

Credits

Artis: Vampire Weekend

Album: Contra

Rilis: 2010

Penulis lagu: Christopher Joseph Baio, Christopher William Tomson, Ezra Koenig, Rostam Batmanglij