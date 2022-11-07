Lirik Lagu Holiday – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Holiday – Vampire Weekend
Holiday, oh, a holiday
And the best one of the year
Dozing off underneath my sheets
While I cover both my ears
But if I wait for a holiday
Could it stop my fears?
To go away on a summer's day
Never seemed so clear
Holiday, still so far away
A republic on the beach
I can't forget just how bad it gets
When I'm counting on my teeth
But if I wait for a holiday
Could it stop my fears?
To go away on a summer's day
Never seemed so clear
A vegetarian since the invasion
She'd never seen the word 'bombs'
She'd never seen the word 'bombs'
Blown up to 96-point Futura
She'd never seen an AK
In a yellowy Day-Glo display
A T-shirt so lovely, it turned all the history books grey
I got wheels, I got Cutter spray
And a healthy sense of worth
Half of me is the gasoline
But the other half's the surf
So if I wait for a holiday
Could it stop my fears?
To go away on a summer's day
Never seemed so clear
Credits
Artis: Vampire Weekend
Album: Contra
Rilis: 2010
Penulis lagu: Christopher Joseph Baio, Christopher William Tomson, Ezra Koenig, Rostam Batmanglij
