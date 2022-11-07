Lirik Lagu Horchata – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Horchata – Vampire Weekend

In December drinking horchata

I'd look psychotic in a balaclava

Winter's cold is too much to handle

Pincher crabs that pinch at your sandals

In December drinking horchata

Look down your glasses at that Aranciata

With lips and teeth to ask how my day went

Boots and fists to pound on the pavement

Here comes a feeling you thought you'd forgotten

Chairs to sit and sidewalks to walk on

You'd remember drinkin' horchata

You'd still enjoy it with your foot on Masada

Winter's cold is too much to handle

Pincher crabs that pinch at your sandals

Here comes a feeling you thought you'd forgotten

Chairs to sit and sidewalks to walk on

Oh you had it but oh no you lost it

Lookin' back you shouldn't have fought it

In December, drinking horchata

I'd look psychotic in a balaclava

Winter's cold is too much to handle

Pincher crabs that pinch at your sandals

Years go by and hearts start to harden

Those palms and firs that grew in your garden

Are falling down and nearing the rosebeds

The roots are shooting up through the tool shed

Those lips and teeth that asked how my day went

Are shouting up through cracks in the pavement

Here comes a feeling you thought you'd forgotten

Chairs to sit and sidewalks to walk on

Oh you had it but oh no you lost it

You understood so you shouldn't have fought it

Here comes a feeling you thought you'd forgotten

Chairs to sit and sidewalks to walk on

Here comes a feeling you thought you'd forgotten

Chairs to sit and sidewalks to walk on

Credits