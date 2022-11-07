Lirik Lagu Run – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Run – Vampire Weekend

Every dollar counts

And every morning hurts

We mostly work to live

Until we live to work

She said

"You know

There's nowhere else to go"

But changing roles

It struck me that the two of us could run

Worlds away from cars

And all the stars and bars

Where a little bit of condensation means so much

And a little bit of change is all your little fingers touch

I said

"You know

There's nowhere else to go"

But changing roles

It struck me that the two of us could run

Honey, with you

Is the only honest way to go

And I could take two

But I really couldn't ever know

Honey, with you

And a battered radio

We could try

So lead my feet away

Cuz all they'll do is stay

And I don't think your eyes

Have ever looked surprised

She said

"You know

There's nowhere left to go"

But with her fund

It struck me that the two of us could run

Honey, with you

Is the only honest way to go

And I could take two

But I really couldn't ever know

Honey, with you

And a battin radio

We could try