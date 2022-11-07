Lirik Lagu Run – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Run – Vampire Weekend
Every dollar counts
And every morning hurts
We mostly work to live
Until we live to work
She said
"You know
There's nowhere else to go"
But changing roles
It struck me that the two of us could run
Worlds away from cars
And all the stars and bars
Where a little bit of condensation means so much
And a little bit of change is all your little fingers touch
I said
"You know
There's nowhere else to go"
But changing roles
It struck me that the two of us could run
Honey, with you
Is the only honest way to go
And I could take two
But I really couldn't ever know
Honey, with you
And a battered radio
We could try
So lead my feet away
Cuz all they'll do is stay
And I don't think your eyes
Have ever looked surprised
She said
"You know
There's nowhere left to go"
But with her fund
It struck me that the two of us could run
Honey, with you
Is the only honest way to go
And I could take two
But I really couldn't ever know
Honey, with you
And a battin radio
We could try
