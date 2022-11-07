Lirik Lagu Cousins – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cousins – Vampire Weekend
You found a sweater on the ocean floor
They're gonna find it if you didn't close the door
You and the smart ones sit outside of their sight
In a house on a street they wouldn't park on at night
Dad was a risk taker, his was a shoe maker
You greatest hits 2006, little list maker
Heard codes in the melody, you heeded the call
You were born with ten fingers and you're gonna use them all
Interesting colors, I discovered myself
If your art life is gritty, you'll be toasting my health
If an interest in culture should be lining the wall
When your birthright is interest, you could just accrue it all
Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins
It's a line that is always running
Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins
I can feel it coming
You can turn your back on the bitter world
You can turn your back on the bitter world
You can turn your back on the bitter world
You can turn your back on the bitter world
Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins
It's a line that's always running
Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins
I can feel it coming
Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins
It's a line that's always running
Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins
I can feel it coming
Credits
Artis: Vampire Weekend
Album: Contra
Rilis: 2010
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Christopher William Tomson, Christopher Joseph Baio, Rostam Batmanglij, Ezra Koenig
Artikel Pilihan