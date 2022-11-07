Lirik Lagu Cousins – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cousins – Vampire Weekend

You found a sweater on the ocean floor

They're gonna find it if you didn't close the door

You and the smart ones sit outside of their sight

In a house on a street they wouldn't park on at night

Dad was a risk taker, his was a shoe maker

You greatest hits 2006, little list maker

Heard codes in the melody, you heeded the call

You were born with ten fingers and you're gonna use them all

Interesting colors, I discovered myself

If your art life is gritty, you'll be toasting my health

If an interest in culture should be lining the wall

When your birthright is interest, you could just accrue it all

Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins

It's a line that is always running

Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins

I can feel it coming

You can turn your back on the bitter world

You can turn your back on the bitter world

You can turn your back on the bitter world

You can turn your back on the bitter world

Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins

It's a line that's always running

Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins

I can feel it coming

Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins

It's a line that's always running

Me and my cousins, and you and your cousins

I can feel it coming

Credits

Artis: Vampire Weekend

Album: Contra

Rilis: 2010

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: Christopher William Tomson, Christopher Joseph Baio, Rostam Batmanglij, Ezra Koenig