Lirik Lagu Giving Up the Gun – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Giving Up the Gun – Vampire Weekend

Your sword's grown old and rusty

Burnt beneath the rising sun

It's locked up like a trophy

Forgetting all the things it's done

And though it's been a long time

You're right back where you started from

I see it in your eyes

That now you're giving up the gun

When I was seventeen, I had wrists like steel

And I felt complete

And now my body fades behind a brass charade

And I'm obsolete

But if the chance remains to see those better days

I'd cut the cannons down

My ears are blown to bits from all the rifle hits

But still I crave that sound

Your sword's grown old and rusty

Burnt beneath the rising sun

It's locked up like a trophy

Forgetting all the things it's done

And though it's been a long time

You're right back where you started from

I see it in your eyes

That now you're giving up the gun

I heard you play guitar down at a seedy bar

Where skinheads used to fight

Your Tokugawa smile and your garbage style

Used to save the night

You felt the coming wave, told me we'd all be brave

You said you wouldn't flinch

But in the years that passed, since I saw you last

You haven't moved an inch

Your sword's grown old and rusty

Burnt beneath the rising sun

It's locked up like a trophy

Forgetting all the things it's done

And though it's been a long time

You're right back where you started from

I see it in your eyes

That now you're giving up the gun

I see you shine in your way

Go on, go on, go on

I see you shine in your way

Go on, go on, go on

I see you shine in your way

Go on, go on, go on

I see you shine in your way

Go on, go on, go on

I see you shine in your way

Go on, go on, go on

I see you shine in your way

Go on, go on, go on

(I see you shine in your way

Go on, go on, go on)

(I see you shine in your way

Go on, go on, go on)

Your sword's grown old and rusty

Burnt beneath the rising sun

It's locked up like a trophy

Forgetting all the things it's done

And though it's been a long time

You're right back where you started from

I see it in your eyes

That now you're giving up the gun

Credits