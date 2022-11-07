Lirik Lagu Taxi Cab – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Taxi Cab – Vampire Weekend

Unsentimental, traveling around

Sure of myself, sure of it now

But you were standing there so close to me

Like the future was supposed to be

In the aisles of the grocery

And the blocks uptown

I remember, remember it well

But if I'd forgotten, could you tell?

In the shadow of your first attack

I was questioning and looking back

You said, "Baby, we don't speak of that"

Like a real aristocrat

Compound to compound, lazy and safe

Wanted to leave it, wanted to wait

When the taxi door was open wide

I pretended I was horrified

By the uniform and gloves outside

Of the courtyard gate

You're not a victim, but neither am I

Nostalgic for garbage, desperate for time

I could blame it on your mother's hair

Or the colors that your father wears

But I know that I was never fair

You were always fine

Unsentimental, traveling around

Sure of myself, sure of it now

You were standing there so close to me

Like the future was supposed to be

In the aisles of the grocery

And the blocks uptown

I remember, remember it well

And if I'd forgotten, could you tell?

In the shadow of your first attack

I was questioning and looking back

You were standing on another track

Like a real aristocrat

Credits

Artis: Vampire Weekend

Album: Contra

Rilis: 2010

Penulis lagu: Ezra Koenig, Rostam Batmanglij

Fakta di Baliknya

Taxi Cab adalah sebuah lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band pop indie asal Amerika, Vampire Weekend.

Lagu ini telah dirilis pada tahun 2010 lalu dan dimuat dalam album mereka yang bertajuk Contra.