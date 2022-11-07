Lirik Lagu Taxi Cab – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Taxi Cab – Vampire Weekend
Unsentimental, traveling around
Sure of myself, sure of it now
But you were standing there so close to me
Like the future was supposed to be
In the aisles of the grocery
And the blocks uptown
I remember, remember it well
But if I'd forgotten, could you tell?
In the shadow of your first attack
I was questioning and looking back
You said, "Baby, we don't speak of that"
Like a real aristocrat
Compound to compound, lazy and safe
Wanted to leave it, wanted to wait
When the taxi door was open wide
I pretended I was horrified
By the uniform and gloves outside
Of the courtyard gate
You're not a victim, but neither am I
Nostalgic for garbage, desperate for time
I could blame it on your mother's hair
Or the colors that your father wears
But I know that I was never fair
You were always fine
Unsentimental, traveling around
Sure of myself, sure of it now
You were standing there so close to me
Like the future was supposed to be
In the aisles of the grocery
And the blocks uptown
I remember, remember it well
And if I'd forgotten, could you tell?
In the shadow of your first attack
I was questioning and looking back
You were standing on another track
Like a real aristocrat
Credits
Artis: Vampire Weekend
Album: Contra
Rilis: 2010
Penulis lagu: Ezra Koenig, Rostam Batmanglij
Fakta di Baliknya
Taxi Cab adalah sebuah lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band pop indie asal Amerika, Vampire Weekend.
Lagu ini telah dirilis pada tahun 2010 lalu dan dimuat dalam album mereka yang bertajuk Contra.
