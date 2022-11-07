Lirik Lagu Be The Light - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 November 2022, 03:06 WIB
Potret ONE OK ROCK.
Potret ONE OK ROCK. /Instagram @oneokrockofficial

Lirik Lagu Be The Light - ONE OK ROCK

Just the thought of another day
How did we end up this way
What did we do wrong?
God

Even though the days go on
So far, so far away from
It seems so close

Always weighing on my shoulder
A time like no other
It all changed on that day
Sadness and so much pain

You can touch the sorrow here
I don’t know what to blame
I just watch and watch again
O...

Even though the days go on
So far, so far away from
It seems so close

Even though the days go on
So far, so far away from
It seems so close

What did it leave behind?
What did it take from us and wash away?
It may be long
But with our hearts start a new
And keep it up and not give up
With our heads held high

You have seen hell and made it back again
How to forget? We can’t forget
The lives that were lost along the way
And then you realize that wherever you go
There you are
Time won’t stop
So we keep moving on

Halaman:
1
2
3
4

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 04:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can You Feel it - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can You Feel it - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 00:30 WIB
BTS Masuk Kandidat Artis yang Akan Tampil di Pembukaan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Simak Daftar Pesohor Lainnya

BTS Masuk Kandidat Artis yang Akan Tampil di Pembukaan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Simak Daftar Pesohor Lainnya

5 November 2022, 21:45 WIB
Profil Albert Einstein, Teorinya Sulit Dipahami dan Didukung Ilmuwan Lain

Profil Albert Einstein, Teorinya Sulit Dipahami dan Didukung Ilmuwan Lain

5 November 2022, 18:45 WIB
Sejuta Manfaat Alpukat, Salah Satunya Bisa Menjaga Kesehatan Janin

Sejuta Manfaat Alpukat, Salah Satunya Bisa Menjaga Kesehatan Janin

5 November 2022, 17:45 WIB
Konser NCT 127 Terancam Dihentikan Lagi, Polisi Beri Ultimatum

Konser NCT 127 Terancam Dihentikan Lagi, Polisi Beri Ultimatum

5 November 2022, 16:58 WIB
Slank Tak Dapat Izin Konser di Palembang, Data Intelijen 'Berbicara'

Slank Tak Dapat Izin Konser di Palembang, Data Intelijen 'Berbicara'

5 November 2022, 16:06 WIB
Viral Diduga Pihak Promotor NCT 127 Sujud Depan Penonton, Netizen: Astaga Nangis Banget

Viral Diduga Pihak Promotor NCT 127 Sujud Depan Penonton, Netizen: Astaga Nangis Banget

5 November 2022, 15:37 WIB
Netizen Korea Sorot Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Jakarta, Khawatirkan Kesehatan Mental Member

Netizen Korea Sorot Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Jakarta, Khawatirkan Kesehatan Mental Member

5 November 2022, 14:41 WIB

Terpopuler

1

YG Entertainment Ungkap Kondisi Jisoo BLACKPINK yang Diisukan Alami Pembengkakan Kelenjar di Leher
2

Isi Gurindam Dua Belas Lengkap, Mahakarya Raja Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad
3

Haji Faisal Akhirnya Ungkap Keberadaan Barang-barang Peninggalan Vanessa Angel, Mulai Sepatu hingga Handphone
4

Link Live Streaming MotoGP Valencia 2022, Siaran Langsung Trans7 Pukul 19.00 WIB
5

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad, Peletak Dasar Bahasa Melayu yang Jadi Bahasa Indonesia
6

Cuma Bisa Urus Anak di Rumah, Kondisi Psikis Rizky Billar Masih Terganggu
7

Lesti Kejora Posting Foto Bareng Rizky Billar di Kolam Renang, Netizen Soroti Kehadiran Baby L
8

Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini 6 November 2022, Masih Ada Kesempatan Tukar Reward di Free Fire
9

Bosan Menjomblo? Perhatikan 3 Cara Cepat untuk Mendapat Pasangan
10

Media Korea Selatan Soroti Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Indonesia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Prediksi Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor di Liga Turki: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, dan Prediksi Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor di Liga Turki: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, dan Prediksi Susunan Pemain

7 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Sagitarius dan Capricorn Senin 7 November 2022: Jangan Lupa Hidup Udara Segar

Ramalan Bintang Sagitarius dan Capricorn Senin 7 November 2022: Jangan Lupa Hidup Udara Segar

7 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Arab Saudi Amankan 10.007 Pelanggar Kependudukan

Arab Saudi Amankan 10.007 Pelanggar Kependudukan

7 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid di LaLiga Spanyol: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid di LaLiga Spanyol: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

7 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan Sekarang, Update Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Senin, 7 November 2022 Ada Banyak Kejutan

Aktifkan Sekarang, Update Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Senin, 7 November 2022 Ada Banyak Kejutan

7 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Senin, 7 November 2022 Ada Live Drawing Champions League Dan Europa League

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Senin, 7 November 2022 Ada Live Drawing Champions League Dan Europa League

7 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan Kata-Kata Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, 10 November yang Penuh Semangat Juang

Kumpulan Kata-Kata Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, 10 November yang Penuh Semangat Juang

7 November 2022, 03:55 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitarnya 12 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Hijriah 7 November 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitarnya 12 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Hijriah 7 November 2022

7 November 2022, 03:40 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Senin 7 November 2022 : Jangan Khawatir Soal Karir

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Senin 7 November 2022 : Jangan Khawatir Soal Karir

7 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

ITB Bentuk Satgas Pencegahan dan Penanganan Kekerasan Seksual

ITB Bentuk Satgas Pencegahan dan Penanganan Kekerasan Seksual

7 November 2022, 03:27 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Tahun Depan, Honda Boyong 2 Skurter Listrik ke Indonesia, Ini Bocorannya

Tahun Depan, Honda Boyong 2 Skurter Listrik ke Indonesia, Ini Bocorannya

7 November 2022, 03:21 WIB

Desk Jabar

Hasil Lengkap Final Hylo Open 2022: Indonesia Berhasil Keluar Sebagai Juara Umum, Disusul China, China Taipei

Hasil Lengkap Final Hylo Open 2022: Indonesia Berhasil Keluar Sebagai Juara Umum, Disusul China, China Taipei

7 November 2022, 03:20 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Davinci Luncurkan Motor Listrik Bergaya Cafe Racer DC 1oo Klasik, Harganya Bikin Keringetan

Davinci Luncurkan Motor Listrik Bergaya Cafe Racer DC 1oo Klasik, Harganya Bikin Keringetan

7 November 2022, 03:13 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

7 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Karir dan Profil Bagnaia, Rider Didikan Valentino Rossi yang Raih Juara Dunia MotoGP 2022

Karir dan Profil Bagnaia, Rider Didikan Valentino Rossi yang Raih Juara Dunia MotoGP 2022

7 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

7 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

7 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Senin 7 November 2022 Serta Doa Ketika Mau Dan Bangun Dari Tidur

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Senin 7 November 2022 Serta Doa Ketika Mau Dan Bangun Dari Tidur

7 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Manfat Implant Gigi, Ini yang Perlu Anda Ketahui

Manfat Implant Gigi, Ini yang Perlu Anda Ketahui

7 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

7 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Ginting Keluar Sebagai Juara Hylo Open 2022, Setelah Melakoni Drama Permainan Lawan Chou Tien Chen di Final

Ginting Keluar Sebagai Juara Hylo Open 2022, Setelah Melakoni Drama Permainan Lawan Chou Tien Chen di Final

7 November 2022, 02:59 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Kebakaran Hebat Luluhlantakan Bar Tradisional Poligon di Kota Tua Kostroma Rusia Tewaskan 15 Orang

Kebakaran Hebat Luluhlantakan Bar Tradisional Poligon di Kota Tua Kostroma Rusia Tewaskan 15 Orang

7 November 2022, 02:38 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Libra dan Scorpio, Senin 7 November 2022 : Waspada Sakit Kepala

Ramalan Bintang Libra dan Scorpio, Senin 7 November 2022 : Waspada Sakit Kepala

7 November 2022, 02:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Biarku Mengalah dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Biarku Mengalah dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

7 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL PAS Matematika Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Matematika Kelas 9 Kurikulum 2013

40 SOAL PAS Matematika Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Matematika Kelas 9 Kurikulum 2013

7 November 2022, 02:15 WIB