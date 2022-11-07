Lirik Lagu Be The Light - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be The Light - ONE OK ROCK

Just the thought of another day

How did we end up this way

What did we do wrong?

God

Even though the days go on

So far, so far away from

It seems so close

Always weighing on my shoulder

A time like no other

It all changed on that day

Sadness and so much pain

You can touch the sorrow here

I don’t know what to blame

I just watch and watch again

O...

Even though the days go on

So far, so far away from

It seems so close

Even though the days go on

So far, so far away from

It seems so close

What did it leave behind?

What did it take from us and wash away?

It may be long

But with our hearts start a new

And keep it up and not give up

With our heads held high

You have seen hell and made it back again

How to forget? We can’t forget

The lives that were lost along the way

And then you realize that wherever you go

There you are

Time won’t stop

So we keep moving on