Lirik Lagu Be The Light - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be The Light - ONE OK ROCK
Just the thought of another day
How did we end up this way
What did we do wrong?
God
Even though the days go on
So far, so far away from
It seems so close
Always weighing on my shoulder
A time like no other
It all changed on that day
Sadness and so much pain
You can touch the sorrow here
I don’t know what to blame
I just watch and watch again
O...
Even though the days go on
So far, so far away from
It seems so close
Even though the days go on
So far, so far away from
It seems so close
What did it leave behind?
What did it take from us and wash away?
It may be long
But with our hearts start a new
And keep it up and not give up
With our heads held high
You have seen hell and made it back again
How to forget? We can’t forget
The lives that were lost along the way
And then you realize that wherever you go
There you are
Time won’t stop
So we keep moving on
