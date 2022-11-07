Lirik Lagu Diplomat’s Son – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Diplomat’s Son – Vampire Weekend

It's not right, but it's now or never

And if I wait, could I ever forgive myself?

On a night when the moon glows yellow in the riptide

With the light from the TV's buzzing in the house

'Cause I'm gonna cut it where I can

And then I'm gonna duck out behind them

If I ever had a chance it's now then

But I never had the feeling I could offer that to you

To offer it to you would be cruel

When all I want to do is use, use you

He was a diplomat's son, it was '81

He was a diplomat's son, it was '81, oh-oh, oh-oh

Dressed in white with my car keys hidden in the kitchen

I could sleep wherever I lay my head

And the sight of your two shoes sitting in the bathtub

Let me know that I shouldn't give up just yet

'Cause I'm gonna take it from Simon

And then I'm gonna duck out behind them

If I ever had a chance it's now then

But I never had the feeling I could offer that to you

To offer it to you would be cruel

When all I want to do is use, use you

He was a diplomat's son, it was '81

He was a diplomat's son, it was '81, oh-oh, oh-oh