Lirik Lagu Song Bird - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Song Bird - OASIS

Talking to the songbird yesterday

Flew me to a place not far away

She's a little pilot in my mind

Singing songs of love to pass the time

Gonna write a song so she can see

Give her all the love she gives to me

Talk of better days that have yet to come

Never felt this love from anyone

She's not anyone

She's not anyone

She's not anyone

A man can never dream these kinds of things

Especially when she came and spread her wings

Whispered in my ear the things I'd like

Then she flew away into the night

Gonna write a song so she can see

Give her all the love she gives to me

Talk of better days that have yet to come

Never felt this love from anyone

She's not anyone

She's not anyone

She's not anyone

Credit

Penyanyi: OASIS

Penulis lagu: Liam Gallagher

Album: Heathen Chemistry

Dirilis: 3 Februari 2003

Label: Big Brother Recordings