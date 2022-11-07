Lirik Lagu Song Bird - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Talking to the songbird yesterday
Flew me to a place not far away
She's a little pilot in my mind
Singing songs of love to pass the time
Gonna write a song so she can see
Give her all the love she gives to me
Talk of better days that have yet to come
Never felt this love from anyone
She's not anyone
She's not anyone
She's not anyone
A man can never dream these kinds of things
Especially when she came and spread her wings
Whispered in my ear the things I'd like
Then she flew away into the night
Gonna write a song so she can see
Give her all the love she gives to me
Talk of better days that have yet to come
Never felt this love from anyone
She's not anyone
She's not anyone
She's not anyone
Credit
Penyanyi: OASIS
Penulis lagu: Liam Gallagher
Album: Heathen Chemistry
Dirilis: 3 Februari 2003
Label: Big Brother Recordings
