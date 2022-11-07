Lirik Lagu I Think Ur a Contra – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Think Ur a Contra – Vampire Weekend
I had a feeling once
That you and I
Could tell each other everything
For two months
But even with an oath
With truth on our side
When you turn away from me
It's not right
I think you're a contra
I think you're a contra
I think you're a contra
I think you're a contra
My revolution thoughts
Your little arrows of desire
I want to trace them to the source
And the wire
But it's not useful now
Since we both made up our minds
Your gonna watch out for yourself
And so will I
I think you're a contra
I think that you've lied
Don't call me a contra
Till you've tried
You wanted good schools
And friends with pools
You're not a contra
You wanted rock and roll
Complete control
Well, I don't know
