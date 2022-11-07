Lirik Lagu I Think Ur a Contra – Vampire Weekend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Think Ur a Contra – Vampire Weekend

I had a feeling once

That you and I

Could tell each other everything

For two months

But even with an oath

With truth on our side

When you turn away from me

It's not right

I think you're a contra

I think you're a contra

I think you're a contra

I think you're a contra

My revolution thoughts

Your little arrows of desire

I want to trace them to the source

And the wire

But it's not useful now

Since we both made up our minds

Your gonna watch out for yourself

And so will I

I think you're a contra

I think that you've lied

Don't call me a contra

Till you've tried

You wanted good schools

And friends with pools

You're not a contra

You wanted rock and roll

Complete control

Well, I don't know