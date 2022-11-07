Lirik Lagu Who's to Say - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who's to Say - Vanessa Carlton

Stand up straight

Do your trick

Turn on the stars

Jupiter shines so bright

When you're around to tell us slow down,

We're too young you need to grow

The speed's the key

And they don't know who we are

And who's to say that we're not good enough?

And who's to say that this is not our love?

Mother, don't tell me friends are the ones that I lose

'Cause they'd bleed before you

And sometimes family are the ones you'd choose

It's too late now

I hold on to this life I found

And who's to say we won't burn it out?

And who's to say we won't sink in doubt?

Who's to say that we won't fade today?

Who are they anyway?

Anyway, they don't know

And you say we're too young, but maybe you're too old to remember

And I try to pretend, but I just feel it when we're together

And if you don't believe me, you never really knew us

You never really knew

You and I, packin' up my room, we feel alright

But we're not well consumed

We'll be drivin', 'cause they don't know who we are

Who's to say we won't stay together?

Who's to say we aren't getting stronger?

Who's to say I can't live without you?

Who are they anyway?

Anyway, they don't know

And you say we're too young, but maybe you're too old to remember

And I try to pretend, but I just feel it when we're together

Who is to say?

And who is to say?

And who are they anyway?

Stand up boy, I shine so bright when you're around