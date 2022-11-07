Lirik Lagu Who's to Say - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who's to Say - Vanessa Carlton
Stand up straight
Do your trick
Turn on the stars
Jupiter shines so bright
When you're around to tell us slow down,
We're too young you need to grow
The speed's the key
And they don't know who we are
And who's to say that we're not good enough?
And who's to say that this is not our love?
Mother, don't tell me friends are the ones that I lose
'Cause they'd bleed before you
And sometimes family are the ones you'd choose
It's too late now
I hold on to this life I found
And who's to say we won't burn it out?
And who's to say we won't sink in doubt?
Who's to say that we won't fade today?
Who are they anyway?
Anyway, they don't know
And you say we're too young, but maybe you're too old to remember
And I try to pretend, but I just feel it when we're together
And if you don't believe me, you never really knew us
You never really knew
You and I, packin' up my room, we feel alright
But we're not well consumed
We'll be drivin', 'cause they don't know who we are
Who's to say we won't stay together?
Who's to say we aren't getting stronger?
Who's to say I can't live without you?
Who are they anyway?
Anyway, they don't know
And you say we're too young, but maybe you're too old to remember
And I try to pretend, but I just feel it when we're together
Who is to say?
And who is to say?
And who are they anyway?
Stand up boy, I shine so bright when you're around
