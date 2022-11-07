Lirik Lagu San Fransisco - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu San Fransisco - Vanessa Carlton
I, I know what you did
Like a boy of summer gives his first kiss
Love is dancing on my finger
He got to the heart of the matter and lingered
And now I'm walking with the living
I always liked Steinbeck and those old men whistling
We're back, we're back in San Francisco
We're back and you tell me I am home
Talkin' in the mission
Over coffee, this is my utopia
Then, I'll be your lady
As the ocean rises, the sun is fading
We're back, we're back in San Francisco
We're back, we're back in San Francisco
We're back, we're back in San Fran--
And now, I feel the ever after
Over red wine on the eve of summer
The buzz, the buzz of the city
As we settle in its majesty
I, I know what you did
Like a boy of summer gives his first kiss
We're back, we're back in San Francisco
We're back and you tell me I am home
You tell me I am home
You tell me I am home
You tell me I am home
Back in San Francisco
And I know what you did in San Francisco
I know what you did in San Francisco
San Francisco
