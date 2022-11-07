Lirik Lagu San Fransisco - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu San Fransisco - Vanessa Carlton

I, I know what you did

Like a boy of summer gives his first kiss

Love is dancing on my finger

He got to the heart of the matter and lingered

And now I'm walking with the living

I always liked Steinbeck and those old men whistling

We're back, we're back in San Francisco

We're back and you tell me I am home

Talkin' in the mission

Over coffee, this is my utopia

Then, I'll be your lady

As the ocean rises, the sun is fading

We're back, we're back in San Francisco

We're back, we're back in San Francisco

We're back, we're back in San Fran--

And now, I feel the ever after

Over red wine on the eve of summer

The buzz, the buzz of the city

As we settle in its majesty

I, I know what you did

Like a boy of summer gives his first kiss

We're back, we're back in San Francisco

We're back and you tell me I am home

You tell me I am home

You tell me I am home

You tell me I am home

Back in San Francisco

And I know what you did in San Francisco

I know what you did in San Francisco

San Francisco

Credits