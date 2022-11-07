Lirik Lagu Afterglow - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Afterglow - Vanessa Carlton

Just when the days start getting colder,

I walk the streets I never knew.

There's some words I never told you.

The sound rings out like the truth.

And if you could see what's come over me,

then you would know.

Cause I'm walking free, the wind at my back;

bathed in afterglow.

As I sit here in this dark room,

all I seem to feel is light.

I see color, I see the maroon

in the blood of this life...that's ours.

And if you could see what's come over me,

then you would know.

Cause I'm walking free, the wind at my back;

bathed in afterglow.

Watch the sun, it paints an orange sky.

Lay me down, and feel the days gone by.

Just when the days start getting longer,

I walk the streets I never knew...

The sun comes out for you.

And if you could see what's come over me,

then you would know.

Cause I'm walking free, the wind at my back;

bathed in afterglow.

Credits

Artis: Vanessa Carlton

Album: Harmonium

Rilis: 2004

Penulis lagu: Vanessa Carlton