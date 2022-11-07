Lirik Lagu Private Radio - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Private Radio - Vanessa Carlton
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Gotta get a little
Gotta get a little
All the world has gone to bed
And I am drowning in its silence
But a solitude is in my head, from you, maybe
And if the silence was a song
Well, its rhythm grooves, and it's a private radio
And on this night I did belong
In harmony
And you can't deny me
And you will oblige me
It's my melody
When the night comes
When no one knows
I can feel it
I've got my private radio
I'm finally out of my pillow
'Cause I'm lyin' here, but I am ready good to go
If I don't win, I'll leave this town
Or not, I'll stay and chase the sun now
And you can't deny me
And you will oblige me
It's my melody
When the night comes
And no one knows
I can feel it
I've got my private radio
Catch me, not care
Call me later
Morning's risin'
