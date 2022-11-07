Lirik Lagu Private Radio - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Private Radio - Vanessa Carlton

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Gotta get a little

Gotta get a little

All the world has gone to bed

And I am drowning in its silence

But a solitude is in my head, from you, maybe

And if the silence was a song

Well, its rhythm grooves, and it's a private radio

And on this night I did belong

In harmony

And you can't deny me

And you will oblige me

It's my melody

When the night comes

When no one knows

I can feel it

I've got my private radio

I'm finally out of my pillow

'Cause I'm lyin' here, but I am ready good to go

If I don't win, I'll leave this town

Or not, I'll stay and chase the sun now

And you can't deny me

And you will oblige me

It's my melody

When the night comes

And no one knows

I can feel it

I've got my private radio

Catch me, not care

Call me later

Morning's risin'