Lirik Lagu Ride it - Geri Halliwell dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ride it - Geri Halliwell
I'll keep riding it
I'll keep riding it
Want to make some music to take me in and out of my head
Get into my grooving, tie him with my bodie instead
Your the d.j I'm the song
Take me out and turn me on
Let yourself go.....!
I'll be riding it!
She'll be bumping to the beat
From the sound of the underneath
And my bodies were this parts at!
I'll be riding it!
When your spinning I'll be riding it
He's a lil rude and nasty, his temper is an overload
He gets jiggy all within, all I want to do it go
And when the base kicks in, I can dance like no ones watching me
Its a funny kinda feeling, 'cause your the only one
Who can bump it loud the way I like it!!
Your the DJ I'm the song
Take me out and turn me on
Let yourself go...!
I'll be riding it!
She'll be bumping to the beat
From the sound of the underneath
And my bodies were this party's at
I'll be riding it!
When your spinning it, I'll be riding it
When your spinning it, I'll be riding it
And when the base kicks in, I can dance like no ones watching
Its a funny kinda feeling, 'cause your the only one who can bump the way I like it!!!
Your the DJ I'm the song
Take me out and turn me on
Let yourself go..!
I'll be riding it
She'll be bumping to the beat
From the sound of the underneath
And my bodies were this parts at
I'll be riding it!
Your the DJ I'm the song
Take me out and turn me on
Let yourself go...!
I'll be riding it!
She'll be bumping to the beat
From the sound of the underneath
And my bodies were this parts at
I'll be riding it!
Your the DJ I'm the song
Take me out and turn me on
Let yourself go...!
I'll be riding it!
She'll be bumping to the beat
From the sound of the underneath
And my bodies were this parts at
I'll be riding it!
When your spinning it, I'll be riding it
When your spinning it, I'll be riding it
When your spinning it, I'll be riding it
I'll be riding it!!!!
Artis : Geri Halliwell
Album : Passion
Penulis lagu : Geri Halliwell /Quiz & Larossi /Savan Kotecha
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Ride It dirilis pada 22 November 2004 sebagai single di luar album solo ketiganya.
Namun akhirnya, lagu ini dirilis dalam album studio ketiga “Passion” milik Geri Halliwell.
Album solo ketiganya dirilis pada tahun 2005 beberapa bulan setelah dirilisnya single Ride It.
Lagu ini berhasil menempati 5 besar di sejumlah chart musik, seperti di UK Singles Chart lagu ini berhasil menduduki posisi ke-4.
Kemudian di Spanyol dan Scotlandia lagu ini menempati posisi ketiga di chart musik.
