Lirik Lagu Ride it - Geri Halliwell dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ride it - Geri Halliwell

I'll keep riding it

I'll keep riding it

Want to make some music to take me in and out of my head

Get into my grooving, tie him with my bodie instead

Your the d.j I'm the song

Take me out and turn me on

Let yourself go.....!

I'll be riding it!

She'll be bumping to the beat

From the sound of the underneath

And my bodies were this parts at!

I'll be riding it!

When your spinning I'll be riding it

He's a lil rude and nasty, his temper is an overload

He gets jiggy all within, all I want to do it go

And when the base kicks in, I can dance like no ones watching me

Its a funny kinda feeling, 'cause your the only one

Who can bump it loud the way I like it!!

Your the DJ I'm the song

Take me out and turn me on

Let yourself go...!

I'll be riding it!

She'll be bumping to the beat

From the sound of the underneath

And my bodies were this party's at

I'll be riding it!

When your spinning it, I'll be riding it

When your spinning it, I'll be riding it

And when the base kicks in, I can dance like no ones watching

Its a funny kinda feeling, 'cause your the only one who can bump the way I like it!!!

Your the DJ I'm the song

Take me out and turn me on

Let yourself go..!

I'll be riding it

She'll be bumping to the beat

From the sound of the underneath

And my bodies were this parts at

I'll be riding it!

Your the DJ I'm the song

Take me out and turn me on

Let yourself go...!

I'll be riding it!

She'll be bumping to the beat

From the sound of the underneath

And my bodies were this parts at

I'll be riding it!

Your the DJ I'm the song

Take me out and turn me on

Let yourself go...!

I'll be riding it!

She'll be bumping to the beat

From the sound of the underneath

And my bodies were this parts at

I'll be riding it!

When your spinning it, I'll be riding it

When your spinning it, I'll be riding it

When your spinning it, I'll be riding it

I'll be riding it!!!!

Artis : Geri Halliwell

Album : Passion

Penulis lagu : Geri Halliwell /Quiz & Larossi /Savan Kotecha

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Ride It dirilis pada 22 November 2004 sebagai single di luar album solo ketiganya.

Namun akhirnya, lagu ini dirilis dalam album studio ketiga “Passion” milik Geri Halliwell.

Album solo ketiganya dirilis pada tahun 2005 beberapa bulan setelah dirilisnya single Ride It.

Lagu ini berhasil menempati 5 besar di sejumlah chart musik, seperti di UK Singles Chart lagu ini berhasil menduduki posisi ke-4.

Kemudian di Spanyol dan Scotlandia lagu ini menempati posisi ketiga di chart musik.