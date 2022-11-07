Lagu Miles Apart – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Miles Apart – Yellowcard
If I could I would do all of this again
Travel back in time with you to where this all began
We could hide inside ourselves and leave the world behind
And make believe there's something left to find
We'll be miles apart
I'll keep you deep inside
You're always in my heart
A new life to start
I may be leaving but you're always in my heart
Now we've all grown up, gone on and moved away
Nothing I can do about it, nothing I can say
To bring us back to where we were when
Life was not this hard(life was not this hard)
Looking back it all just seems so far, so far away
We'll be miles apart
I'll keep you deep inside
You're always in my heart
A new life to start
I may be leaving but you're always in my heart
I'd give it up for just one more day with you
Give it up for just one more day
I'd give it up for just one more day with you
I'd give it up for just one more day with you
Give it up for just one more day
I'd give it up for just one more day with you
I'd give it up for just one more day with you
Give it up, give it all away
I'd give it up for just one more day with you
We'll be miles apart
I'll keep you deep inside
You're always in my heart
A new life to start
I may be leaving but you're always in my heart
I need you now, we're miles apart
I'll keep you deep inside
You're always in my heart
I need you now, we're miles apart
I may be leaving but you're always in my heart
Artikel Pilihan