Lagu Miles Apart – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Miles Apart – Yellowcard

If I could I would do all of this again

Travel back in time with you to where this all began

We could hide inside ourselves and leave the world behind

And make believe there's something left to find

We'll be miles apart

I'll keep you deep inside

You're always in my heart

A new life to start

I may be leaving but you're always in my heart

Now we've all grown up, gone on and moved away

Nothing I can do about it, nothing I can say

To bring us back to where we were when

Life was not this hard(life was not this hard)

Looking back it all just seems so far, so far away

We'll be miles apart

I'll keep you deep inside

You're always in my heart

A new life to start

I may be leaving but you're always in my heart

I'd give it up for just one more day with you

Give it up for just one more day

I'd give it up for just one more day with you

I'd give it up for just one more day with you

Give it up for just one more day

I'd give it up for just one more day with you

I'd give it up for just one more day with you

Give it up, give it all away

I'd give it up for just one more day with you

We'll be miles apart

I'll keep you deep inside

You're always in my heart

A new life to start

I may be leaving but you're always in my heart

I need you now, we're miles apart

I'll keep you deep inside

You're always in my heart

I need you now, we're miles apart

I may be leaving but you're always in my heart