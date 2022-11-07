Lirik Lagu Write Me Another Song - The Overtunes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Write Me Another Song - The Overtunes

It's still unclear to me, what you're feeling

Do you want me here, do you love me?

It's understandable, if it is not easy

You can take your time, feel the feelings

Times I spent with you, they are my greatest

I wish we could have more, if that's what you want, too

Why don't we go to our favorite places?

Live as if no one is really watching

But for a while... it would be nice

If you can

Write me another song of things you can't put in words

Cause I love them so, more than you could ever realize

Write me another song of things you don't understand

Oh it really makes me feel like I know you well

I'll be waiting, no matter how long it takes

Cause you are worth fighting for, so I'll wait

Call me naive, but I'm a believer

You know how life can go, just like a movie

Oh why don't we go to our favorite places?

Live as if no one is really watching

Cause for a while... it would be nice

If you can

Write me another song of things you can't put in words

Cause I love them so more than you could ever realize

Write me another song of things you don't understand

Yeah it really makes me feel like I know you well

Oh take me back to the day I fell

Make your heart known

Make your feelings show!

I've waited a while... won't you tell me now

Please tell me now!

I am the one that you have been searching for

And out of everyone I'm the one that's made for you

Now write me a song of the life you will live with me

Then I'll write mine too, saying I love you so

Then I'll write mine too, saying I love you so

And I'll write mine too, cause I love you so