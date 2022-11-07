Lirik Lagu Write Me Another Song - The Overtunes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Write Me Another Song - The Overtunes
It's still unclear to me, what you're feeling
Do you want me here, do you love me?
It's understandable, if it is not easy
You can take your time, feel the feelings
Times I spent with you, they are my greatest
I wish we could have more, if that's what you want, too
Why don't we go to our favorite places?
Live as if no one is really watching
But for a while... it would be nice
If you can
Write me another song of things you can't put in words
Cause I love them so, more than you could ever realize
Write me another song of things you don't understand
Oh it really makes me feel like I know you well
I'll be waiting, no matter how long it takes
Cause you are worth fighting for, so I'll wait
Call me naive, but I'm a believer
You know how life can go, just like a movie
Oh why don't we go to our favorite places?
Live as if no one is really watching
Cause for a while... it would be nice
If you can
Write me another song of things you can't put in words
Cause I love them so more than you could ever realize
Write me another song of things you don't understand
Yeah it really makes me feel like I know you well
Oh take me back to the day I fell
Make your heart known
Make your feelings show!
I've waited a while... won't you tell me now
Please tell me now!
I am the one that you have been searching for
And out of everyone I'm the one that's made for you
Now write me a song of the life you will live with me
Then I'll write mine too, saying I love you so
Then I'll write mine too, saying I love you so
And I'll write mine too, cause I love you so
