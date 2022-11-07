Lirik Lagu Dance With Me Tonight - Olly Murs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dance With Me Tonight - Olly Murs

Ladies and Gentlemen we've got a special treat for you tonight

I'm gonna call my friend Olly up here to... to sing to you ladies

Olly!

Let's go man

My name is Olly nice to meet you can I tell you baby

Look around there's a whole lot of pretty ladies

But none like you, you shine so bright, yeah

I was wondering if you and me could spend a minute

On the floor up and close getting lost in it

I won't give up without a fight

I just wanna, oh baby

I just want you to dance with me tonight

So come on, oh baby

I just want you to dance with me tonight

We're getting sweaty, hot and heavy in the crowd now

I loosen up and let your hands go down, down

But go with it girl, yeah just close your eyes, yeah

I feel the music moving through your body

And looking at you I can tell you want me

Don't stop, keep going till the morning light, yeah

When I saw you there, sitting all alone in the dark acting like you didn't have a care

I knew right then, that you'd be mine, and we'd be dancing the whole damn night like

Oh baby,

I just want you to dance with me tonight

So come on, oh baby

I just want you to dance with me tonight