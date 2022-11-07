Lirik Lagu Dance With Me Tonight - Olly Murs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dance With Me Tonight - Olly Murs
Ladies and Gentlemen we've got a special treat for you tonight
I'm gonna call my friend Olly up here to... to sing to you ladies
Olly!
Let's go man
My name is Olly nice to meet you can I tell you baby
Look around there's a whole lot of pretty ladies
But none like you, you shine so bright, yeah
I was wondering if you and me could spend a minute
On the floor up and close getting lost in it
I won't give up without a fight
I just wanna, oh baby
I just want you to dance with me tonight
So come on, oh baby
I just want you to dance with me tonight
We're getting sweaty, hot and heavy in the crowd now
I loosen up and let your hands go down, down
But go with it girl, yeah just close your eyes, yeah
I feel the music moving through your body
And looking at you I can tell you want me
Don't stop, keep going till the morning light, yeah
When I saw you there, sitting all alone in the dark acting like you didn't have a care
I knew right then, that you'd be mine, and we'd be dancing the whole damn night like
Oh baby,
I just want you to dance with me tonight
So come on, oh baby
I just want you to dance with me tonight
Artikel Pilihan