Lirik Lagu Something I Need - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Something I Need - OneRepublic

I had a dream the other night

About how we only get one life

It woke me up right after two

I stayed awake and stared at you

So I wouldn't lose my mind

And I had the week that came from hell

And yes I know that you could tell

But you're like the net under the ledge

When I go flying off the edge

You go flying off as well

And if you only die once I wanna die with

You got something I need

In this world full of people there's one killing me

And if we only die once, (hey)

I wanna die with you (you, you, you)

You got something I need

In this world full of people there's one killing me

And if we only die once, (hey)

I wanna die with you (you, you)

Last night I think I drank too much, yeah

Call it our temporary crutch, hey

With broken words I've tried to say

Honey don't you be afraid

If we got nothing we got us (Yeah)

And if you only die once I wanna die with

You got something I need

In this world full of people there's one killing me

And if we only die once, (hey)

I wanna die with you (you, you, you)

You got something I need

In this world full of people there's one killing me

And if we only die once, (hey)

I wanna die with you (you, you, you)

I know that we're not the same

But I'm so damn glad that we made it

To this time, this time, now (yeah)

You got something I need

Yeah in this world full of people there's one killing me

And if we only die once I wanna die with you (heeyy)

You got something I need

In this world full of people there's one killing me

And if we only die once, (hey)

I wanna die with you (you, you, you)

You got something I need

In this world full of people there's one killing me

And if we only die once, (hey)

I wanna die with you (you, you, you)

If we only die once (hey) I wanna die with

If we only live once I wanna live with you