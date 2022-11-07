Lirik Lagu Life of A Salesman – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Life of A Salesman – Yellow Card

What's a dad for, Dad?

Tell me why I'm here, Dad

Whisper in my ear that i'm growing up to be a better man, Dad

Everything is fine, Dad

Proud that you are my dad

'Cause I know I'm growing up to be a better man

Father, I will always be

That same boy that stood by the sea

And watched you tower over me

Now I'm older I wanna be the same as you

What's a dad for, Dad?

Taught me how to stand, Dad

Took me by the hand and you showed me how to be a bigger man, Dad

Listen when you talk, Dad

Fallow where you walk, Dad

And you know that I will always do the best I can

I can

Father, I will always be (always be)

That same boy that stood by the sea

And watched you tower over me (over me)

Now I'm older I wanna be the same as you

The same as you

Father, I will always be

That same boy that stood by the sea

And watched you tower over me

Now I'm older I wanna be the same as you

Father, I will always be (wanna be a good dad, did the best you could, Dad)

That same boy that stood by the sea (always understood, Dad, told what was right, Dad)

And watched you tower over me opened up my eyes, Dad, proud to call you my dad)

Now I'm older I wanna be the same as you

Credit

Artis: Yellowcard

Album: Ocean Avenue

Rilis: 2003

Genre: Pop Punk

Penulis Lagu: William Ryan Key, Peter Michael Mosely, Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Sean Michael Wellman-mackin, Benjamin Eric Harper

