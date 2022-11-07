Lirik Lagu Life of A Salesman – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Life of A Salesman – Yellow Card
What's a dad for, Dad?
Tell me why I'm here, Dad
Whisper in my ear that i'm growing up to be a better man, Dad
Everything is fine, Dad
Proud that you are my dad
'Cause I know I'm growing up to be a better man
Father, I will always be
That same boy that stood by the sea
And watched you tower over me
Now I'm older I wanna be the same as you
What's a dad for, Dad?
Taught me how to stand, Dad
Took me by the hand and you showed me how to be a bigger man, Dad
Listen when you talk, Dad
Fallow where you walk, Dad
And you know that I will always do the best I can
I can
Father, I will always be (always be)
That same boy that stood by the sea
And watched you tower over me (over me)
Now I'm older I wanna be the same as you
The same as you
Father, I will always be
That same boy that stood by the sea
And watched you tower over me
Now I'm older I wanna be the same as you
Father, I will always be (wanna be a good dad, did the best you could, Dad)
That same boy that stood by the sea (always understood, Dad, told what was right, Dad)
And watched you tower over me opened up my eyes, Dad, proud to call you my dad)
Now I'm older I wanna be the same as you
Credit
Artis: Yellowcard
Album: Ocean Avenue
Rilis: 2003
Genre: Pop Punk
Penulis Lagu: William Ryan Key, Peter Michael Mosely, Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Sean Michael Wellman-mackin, Benjamin Eric Harper
