Lirik Lagu I'm Outta Time - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'm Outta Time - OASIS
Here's a song
It reminds me of when we were young
Looking back at all the things we've done
You gotta keep on keeping on
Out to sea
Is the only place I honestly
Can get myself some piece of mind
You know it's getting hard to fly
If I'm to fall
Would you be there to applaud
Or would you hide behind them all
'Cause if I have to go
In my heart you grow
And that's where you belong
If I'm to fall
Would you be there to applaud
Or would you hide behind them all
'Cause if I have to go
In my heart you grow
And that's where you belong
If I'm to fall
Would you be there to applaud
Or would you hide behind them all
'Cause if I have to go
In my heart you grow
And that's where you belong
Guess I'm out of time
I'm out of time
I'm out of time
I'm out of time
I'm out of time
(As Churchill said
It's every Englishman's inalienable right to live where the hell he likes
What's it going to do, vanish?
Is it not going to be there when I get back?)
