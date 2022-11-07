Lirik Lagu I'm Outta Time - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'm Outta Time - OASIS

Here's a song

It reminds me of when we were young

Looking back at all the things we've done

You gotta keep on keeping on

Out to sea

Is the only place I honestly

Can get myself some piece of mind

You know it's getting hard to fly

If I'm to fall

Would you be there to applaud

Or would you hide behind them all

'Cause if I have to go

In my heart you grow

And that's where you belong

If I'm to fall

Would you be there to applaud

Or would you hide behind them all

'Cause if I have to go

In my heart you grow

And that's where you belong

If I'm to fall

Would you be there to applaud

Or would you hide behind them all

'Cause if I have to go

In my heart you grow

And that's where you belong

Guess I'm out of time

I'm out of time

I'm out of time

I'm out of time

I'm out of time

(As Churchill said

It's every Englishman's inalienable right to live where the hell he likes

What's it going to do, vanish?

Is it not going to be there when I get back?)

Credit