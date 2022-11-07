Lirik Lagu Believe – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Believe – Yellow Card

Think about the love inside the strength of heart

Think about the heroes saving life in the dark

Climbing higher, through the fire

Time was running out

Never knowing you weren't going to be coming down alive

But you still came back for me

You were strong and you believed

Everything is going to be alright

Everything is going to be alright

Everything is going to be alright

Be strong, believe

(Be strong, believe)

Think about the chance I never had to say

Thank you for giving up your life that day

Never fearing, only hearing voices calling out

Let it all go, the life that you know

Just to bring them down alive

And you still came back for me

You were strong and you believed

Everything is going to be alright

Everything is going to be alright

Everything is going to be alright

Be strong, believe

Want to hold my wife when I get home

Want to tell my kids they'll never know

How much I love to see them smile

Want to make a change right here, right now

Want to live a life like you somehow

To make your sacrifice worth while

Everything is going to be alright

Everything is going to be alright

Everything is going to be alright

Be strong, believe

Credit

Artis: Yellowcard

Album: Ocean Avenue

Rilis: 2003

Genre: Pop Punk

Penulis Lagu: Benjamin Eric Harper, Longineu Warren III Parsons, Peter Michael Mosely, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, William Ryan Key

