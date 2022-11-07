Lirik Lagu Believe – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Believe – Yellow Card
Think about the love inside the strength of heart
Think about the heroes saving life in the dark
Climbing higher, through the fire
Time was running out
Never knowing you weren't going to be coming down alive
But you still came back for me
You were strong and you believed
Everything is going to be alright
Everything is going to be alright
Everything is going to be alright
Be strong, believe
(Be strong, believe)
Think about the chance I never had to say
Thank you for giving up your life that day
Never fearing, only hearing voices calling out
Let it all go, the life that you know
Just to bring them down alive
And you still came back for me
You were strong and you believed
Everything is going to be alright
Everything is going to be alright
Everything is going to be alright
Be strong, believe
Want to hold my wife when I get home
Want to tell my kids they'll never know
How much I love to see them smile
Want to make a change right here, right now
Want to live a life like you somehow
To make your sacrifice worth while
Everything is going to be alright
Everything is going to be alright
Everything is going to be alright
Be strong, believe
Credit
Artis: Yellowcard
Album: Ocean Avenue
Rilis: 2003
Genre: Pop Punk
Penulis Lagu: Benjamin Eric Harper, Longineu Warren III Parsons, Peter Michael Mosely, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, William Ryan Key
Fakta di Balik Lagu Believe – Yellowcard
Artikel Pilihan