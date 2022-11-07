Lirik Lagu Shadows and Regrets – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shadows and Regrets – Yellowcard

I'm back, back in town

And everything has changed

I feel, feel let down

The faces stay the same

I see, see shadows

Of who we used to be

When I drive, drive so slow

Through this memory

When we were only kids

And we were best of friends

And we hoped for the best

And let go of the rest

I heard, heard myself

Say things I take back

If I could, could retell

And make these stories last

I see, see shadows

Of who we'll always be

I drive, drive these roads

That made our memories

When we were only kids

And we were best of friends

And we hoped for the best

And let go of the rest

Shadows and regrets

We let go of the rest

Everything has changed

The Faces stay the same

Everything has changed

The Faces stay the same

When We were only kids

And our time couldn't end

And how tall did we stand

With the world in our hands

And we were only kids

And we were best of friends

And we hoped for the best

And let go of the rest

The shadows and regrets

We let go of the rest

The Shadows and Regrets

We let go of the rest

Credit

Artis: Yellowcard

Album: Paper Walls

Rilis: 2007

Genre: Pop Punk

Penulis Lagu: Ryan Key, Sean Mackin, Peter Mosely, Longineau Parsons

Fakta di Balik Lagu Shadows and Regrets – Yellowcard