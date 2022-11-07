Lirik Lagu Shadows and Regrets – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shadows and Regrets – Yellowcard
I'm back, back in town
And everything has changed
I feel, feel let down
The faces stay the same
I see, see shadows
Of who we used to be
When I drive, drive so slow
Through this memory
When we were only kids
And we were best of friends
And we hoped for the best
And let go of the rest
I heard, heard myself
Say things I take back
If I could, could retell
And make these stories last
I see, see shadows
Of who we'll always be
I drive, drive these roads
That made our memories
When we were only kids
And we were best of friends
And we hoped for the best
And let go of the rest
Shadows and regrets
We let go of the rest
Everything has changed
The Faces stay the same
Everything has changed
The Faces stay the same
When We were only kids
And our time couldn't end
And how tall did we stand
With the world in our hands
And we were only kids
And we were best of friends
And we hoped for the best
And let go of the rest
The shadows and regrets
We let go of the rest
The Shadows and Regrets
We let go of the rest
Credit
Artis: Yellowcard
Album: Paper Walls
Rilis: 2007
Genre: Pop Punk
Penulis Lagu: Ryan Key, Sean Mackin, Peter Mosely, Longineau Parsons

