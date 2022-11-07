Lirik Lagu Troublemaker - Olly Murs feat Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Troublemaker - Olly Murs feat Flo Rida
You're a troublemaker
You're a troublemaker
You ain't nothing but a troublemaker, girl
You had me hooked again from the minute you sat down
The way you bite your lip got my head spinnin' around
After a drink or two I was putty in your hands
I don't know if I have the strength to stand
Trouble troublemaker, yeah
That's your middle name
I know you're no good but you're stuck in my brain
And I wanna know
Why does it feel so good but hurt so bad?
My mind keeps saying,
"Run as fast as you can."
I say, "I'm done," but then you pull me back
I swear you're giving me a heart attack
Troublemaker!
It's like you're always there in the corners of my mind
I see your silhouette every time I close my eyes
There must be poison in those finger tips of yours
'Cause I keep comin' back again for more
Trouble troublemaker, yeah
That's your middle name
I know you're no good but you're stuck in my brain
And I wanna know
Why does it feel so good but hurt so bad?
My mind keeps saying,
"Run as fast as you can."
I say, "I'm done," but then you pull me back
I swear you're giving me a heart attack
Troublemaker
Why does it feel so good but hurt so bad
My mind keeps saying,
"Run as fast as you can."
Troublemaker
I say, "I'm done," but then you pull me back
I swear you're giving me a heart attack
Troublemaker
