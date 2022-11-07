Lirik Lagu Troublemaker - Olly Murs feat Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Troublemaker - Olly Murs feat Flo Rida

You're a troublemaker

You're a troublemaker

You ain't nothing but a troublemaker, girl

You had me hooked again from the minute you sat down

The way you bite your lip got my head spinnin' around

After a drink or two I was putty in your hands

I don't know if I have the strength to stand

Trouble troublemaker, yeah

That's your middle name

I know you're no good but you're stuck in my brain

And I wanna know

Why does it feel so good but hurt so bad?

My mind keeps saying,

"Run as fast as you can."

I say, "I'm done," but then you pull me back

I swear you're giving me a heart attack

Troublemaker!

It's like you're always there in the corners of my mind

I see your silhouette every time I close my eyes

There must be poison in those finger tips of yours

'Cause I keep comin' back again for more

Trouble troublemaker, yeah

That's your middle name

I know you're no good but you're stuck in my brain

And I wanna know

Why does it feel so good but hurt so bad?

My mind keeps saying,

"Run as fast as you can."

I say, "I'm done," but then you pull me back

I swear you're giving me a heart attack

Troublemaker

Why does it feel so good but hurt so bad

My mind keeps saying,

"Run as fast as you can."

Troublemaker

I say, "I'm done," but then you pull me back

I swear you're giving me a heart attack

Troublemaker