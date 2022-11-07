Lirik Lagu Up - Olly Murs feat Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Up - Olly Murs feat Demi Lovato

I drew a broken heart

Right on your window pane

Waited for your reply

Here in the pouring rain

Just breathe against the glass

Leave me some kind of sign

I know the hurt won't pass

Yeah

Just tell me it's not the end of the line

Just tell me it's not the end of the line

I never meant to break your heart

And I won't let this plane go down

I never meant to make you cry

I'll do what it takes to make this fly

Oh

You gotta hold on

Hold on to what you're feeling

That feeling is the best thing

The best thing, alright

I'm gonna place my bet on us

I know this love is heading in the same direction

That's up

You drew a question mark

But you know what I want

I wanna turn the clock

Yeah

Right back to where it was

So, let's build a bridge

Yeah

From your side to mine

I'll be the one to cross over

Just tell me it's not the end of the line

Just tell me it's not the end of the line

I never meant to break your heart

And I won't let this plane go down

I never meant to make you cry

I'll do what it takes to make this fly

Oh

You gotta hold on

Hold on to what you're feeling

That feeling is the best thing

The best thing, alright

I'm gonna place my bet on us

I know this love is heading in the same direction

That's up