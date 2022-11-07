Lirik Lagu Up - Olly Murs feat Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Up - Olly Murs feat Demi Lovato
I drew a broken heart
Right on your window pane
Waited for your reply
Here in the pouring rain
Just breathe against the glass
Leave me some kind of sign
I know the hurt won't pass
Yeah
Just tell me it's not the end of the line
Just tell me it's not the end of the line
I never meant to break your heart
And I won't let this plane go down
I never meant to make you cry
I'll do what it takes to make this fly
Oh
You gotta hold on
Hold on to what you're feeling
That feeling is the best thing
The best thing, alright
I'm gonna place my bet on us
I know this love is heading in the same direction
That's up
You drew a question mark
But you know what I want
I wanna turn the clock
Yeah
Right back to where it was
So, let's build a bridge
Yeah
From your side to mine
I'll be the one to cross over
Just tell me it's not the end of the line
Just tell me it's not the end of the line
I never meant to break your heart
And I won't let this plane go down
I never meant to make you cry
I'll do what it takes to make this fly
Oh
You gotta hold on
Hold on to what you're feeling
That feeling is the best thing
The best thing, alright
I'm gonna place my bet on us
I know this love is heading in the same direction
That's up
