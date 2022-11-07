Lirik Lagu Excuses - Olly Murs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Excuses - Olly Murs
I've been thinking 'bout, thinking 'bout you too much
Lately it's been like you ain't there when we touch
I've tried everything, but we keep losing us
Oh, I, oh, I guess everything ain't enough
Why can't you just be open and talk to me?
Asking how you feel, then you get up and leave
Talking you and me used to come easily
Oh, I, oh, I, but right now we hardly speak
So, tell me now, do you, do you even know what you did to me?
I'm going out of my mind
Every secret that you're keeping
Oh why won't you let me in?
Oh, darling, oh, darling, ah
But it's useless
Every time you pull me back with one kiss
And I'm telling everyone you didn't mean to do this
And we can make it through this
Oh, darling, oh, darling
But I'm just making up excuses
You and I, you and I been like this way too long
All I know it shouldn't be this hard to hold on
It's hard to be 'round you, but I hate it when you're gone
Oh, tell me what's going wrong?
So, tell me now, do you, do you even know what you did to me?
I'm going out of my mind
Every secret that you're keeping
Oh, why won't you let me in?
Oh, darling, oh, darling, ah
But it's useless
Every time you pull me back with one kiss
And I'm telling everyone you didn't mean to do it
And we can make it through this
Oh, darling, oh, darling
But I'm just making up excuses
And I could blame myself
But it's your fault as well
We're crying out for help
Editor: Nopsi Marga
