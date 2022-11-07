Lirik Lagu Excuses - Olly Murs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Excuses - Olly Murs

I've been thinking 'bout, thinking 'bout you too much

Lately it's been like you ain't there when we touch

I've tried everything, but we keep losing us

Oh, I, oh, I guess everything ain't enough

Why can't you just be open and talk to me?

Asking how you feel, then you get up and leave

Talking you and me used to come easily

Oh, I, oh, I, but right now we hardly speak

So, tell me now, do you, do you even know what you did to me?

I'm going out of my mind

Every secret that you're keeping

Oh why won't you let me in?

Oh, darling, oh, darling, ah

But it's useless

Every time you pull me back with one kiss

And I'm telling everyone you didn't mean to do this

And we can make it through this

Oh, darling, oh, darling

But I'm just making up excuses

You and I, you and I been like this way too long

All I know it shouldn't be this hard to hold on

It's hard to be 'round you, but I hate it when you're gone

Oh, tell me what's going wrong?

So, tell me now, do you, do you even know what you did to me?

I'm going out of my mind

Every secret that you're keeping

Oh, why won't you let me in?

Oh, darling, oh, darling, ah

But it's useless

Every time you pull me back with one kiss

And I'm telling everyone you didn't mean to do it

And we can make it through this

Oh, darling, oh, darling

But I'm just making up excuses

And I could blame myself

But it's your fault as well

We're crying out for help

