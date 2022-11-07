Lirik Lagu Time Will Tell - TheOvertunes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time Will Tell - TheOvertunes
You close your eyes
You can't bare to see me stare
You mute your ears
Too afraid of what I may say
I open my mouth but the words stay still
I wonder if you care
You let my heart break
Now I can't think straight
You're fighting in my head
It's a never ending battle
Always knew you meant so much
Never knew it would hurt this much
But how can you say it so easily? It's not fair
Hear it from my side of this story
I never want this to end
So, won't you come back to me?
I close my heart
For I've lost my faith in feelings
But I know
Even the smallest cut needs time
To recover
Only time will tell if I will love another
How can you say it so easily? It's not fair
Hear it from my side of this story
I never want this to end
So, won't you come back to me?
I thought we're doing just fine
With this feeling inside our hearts
Never want this to end
So, won't you come back to me?
I wanna say I'm over you but I just can't
I wanna turn back time to when it was okay
But I'll recover
Only time will tell if you will love another
How can you say it so easily? It's not fair
Hear it from my side of this story
I never want this to end
So, won't you come back to me?
