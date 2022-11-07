Lirik Lagu Time Will Tell - TheOvertunes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time Will Tell - TheOvertunes

You close your eyes

You can't bare to see me stare

You mute your ears

Too afraid of what I may say

I open my mouth but the words stay still

I wonder if you care

You let my heart break

Now I can't think straight

You're fighting in my head

It's a never ending battle

Always knew you meant so much

Never knew it would hurt this much

But how can you say it so easily? It's not fair

Hear it from my side of this story

I never want this to end

So, won't you come back to me?

I close my heart

For I've lost my faith in feelings

But I know

Even the smallest cut needs time

To recover

Only time will tell if I will love another

How can you say it so easily? It's not fair

Hear it from my side of this story

I never want this to end

So, won't you come back to me?

I thought we're doing just fine

With this feeling inside our hearts

Never want this to end

So, won't you come back to me?

I wanna say I'm over you but I just can't

I wanna turn back time to when it was okay

But I'll recover

Only time will tell if you will love another

How can you say it so easily? It's not fair

Hear it from my side of this story

I never want this to end

So, won't you come back to me?