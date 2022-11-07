Lirik Lagu Moves - Olly Murs feat Snoop Dogg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moves - Olly Murs feat Snoop Dogg
[Snoop Dogg:]
Olly Murs
Big Snoop Dogg
You know we 'bout to make moves, ya dig?
[Olly Murs:]
I walk in the club like a million bucks
First I hit the bar for a couple of shots
Wink at the beautiful women, I think I'm makin' 'em blush
Then I spill my drink tryna cover it up
Got the dad dance moves, they ain't ready for 'em
Got the bad man groove, go steady on 'em
Hey senorita in a beautiful dress
Do you wanna dance? She's tellin' me "yes"
I got confidence in myself
But that's just Tequila giving me help
Tryna cover it up, so you'll never tell
I feel like dancin' with you
It's your moves, baby
'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do
But I got that love that you ain't used to, hey
And when the DJ's spinnin' that song that we groove to
Oh my, come and teach me how to dance
Slow down!
DJ, play that track
Check out my kung-fu kicks, like I'm under attack
I wave my arms like this from front to back
Bet you never seen a bad mother dance like that
Then you're beckin' me in with a kiss on the lips
Jump into the middle, come on, wiggle your hips
My love, take my hand, I'll give you a spin
Step once, step twice, let the party begin
I got confidence in myself
But that's just Tequila giving me help
Tryna cover it up, so you'll never tell
I feel like dancin' with you
[Olly Murs and Snoop Dogg:]
It's your moves, baby
'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do (yeah)
But I got that love that you ain't used to, hey
And when the DJ's spinnin' that song that we groove to
Oh my, come and teach me how to dance
(Snoop!)
[Snoop Dogg:]
Dance to the rhythm of the D.O. dub, G and a thug
Watch how I be in the club
Lookin', starin', darin', comparin'
In my book, they say sharin' is carin'
So give me a taste (ha ha)
And make your hips just dip to the bass
And watch me run the line
See what I come to find?
