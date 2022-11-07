Lirik Lagu Moves - Olly Murs feat Snoop Dogg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moves - Olly Murs feat Snoop Dogg

[Snoop Dogg:]

Olly Murs

Big Snoop Dogg

You know we 'bout to make moves, ya dig?

[Olly Murs:]

I walk in the club like a million bucks

First I hit the bar for a couple of shots

Wink at the beautiful women, I think I'm makin' 'em blush

Then I spill my drink tryna cover it up

Got the dad dance moves, they ain't ready for 'em

Got the bad man groove, go steady on 'em

Hey senorita in a beautiful dress

Do you wanna dance? She's tellin' me "yes"

I got confidence in myself

But that's just Tequila giving me help

Tryna cover it up, so you'll never tell

I feel like dancin' with you

It's your moves, baby

'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do

But I got that love that you ain't used to, hey

And when the DJ's spinnin' that song that we groove to

Oh my, come and teach me how to dance

Slow down!

DJ, play that track

Check out my kung-fu kicks, like I'm under attack

I wave my arms like this from front to back

Bet you never seen a bad mother dance like that

Then you're beckin' me in with a kiss on the lips

Jump into the middle, come on, wiggle your hips

My love, take my hand, I'll give you a spin

Step once, step twice, let the party begin

I got confidence in myself

But that's just Tequila giving me help

Tryna cover it up, so you'll never tell

I feel like dancin' with you

[Olly Murs and Snoop Dogg:]

It's your moves, baby

'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do (yeah)

But I got that love that you ain't used to, hey

And when the DJ's spinnin' that song that we groove to

Oh my, come and teach me how to dance

(Snoop!)

[Snoop Dogg:]

Dance to the rhythm of the D.O. dub, G and a thug

Watch how I be in the club

Lookin', starin', darin', comparin'

In my book, they say sharin' is carin'

So give me a taste (ha ha)

And make your hips just dip to the bass

And watch me run the line

See what I come to find?