Lirik Lagu Busy - Olly Murs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Busy - Olly Murs

Weekends in bed, no scramble eggs, or bacon

I just have time for you

Backs on the grass, heads in the clouds, we

Closed our eyes

Enjoy the view

We don't wanna hear

The real world passing by

Saying that we're crazy

We spend all our time lying side by side

Going nowhere, it's really something

Getting busy doing nothing

We spend all our time running for our lives

Going nowhere, it's really something

Getting busy, doing nothing

No magazines or DVD's we both got

Better things to do

I'll hold your hand

Or shall we dance together

It's just so hard to choose

Every time we hear

The whole world rushing by

I know that we're not crazy

We spend all our time lying side by side

Going nowhere, it's really something

Getting busy doing nothing

We spend all our time running for our lives

Going nowhere, it's really something

Getting busy, doing nothing

Should be working hard

Instead of lying here naked

Phone rings but I won't take it

Cos you only get one life... only get one life

We spend all our time lying side by side

Going nowhere, it's really something

Getting busy doing nothing

We spend all our time running for our lives

Going nowhere, it's really something

Getting busy, doing nothing