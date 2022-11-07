Lirik Lagu Busy - Olly Murs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Weekends in bed, no scramble eggs, or bacon
I just have time for you
Backs on the grass, heads in the clouds, we
Closed our eyes
Enjoy the view
We don't wanna hear
The real world passing by
Saying that we're crazy
We spend all our time lying side by side
Going nowhere, it's really something
Getting busy doing nothing
We spend all our time running for our lives
Going nowhere, it's really something
Getting busy, doing nothing
No magazines or DVD's we both got
Better things to do
I'll hold your hand
Or shall we dance together
It's just so hard to choose
Every time we hear
The whole world rushing by
I know that we're not crazy
We spend all our time lying side by side
Going nowhere, it's really something
Getting busy doing nothing
We spend all our time running for our lives
Going nowhere, it's really something
Getting busy, doing nothing
Should be working hard
Instead of lying here naked
Phone rings but I won't take it
Cos you only get one life... only get one life
We spend all our time lying side by side
Going nowhere, it's really something
Getting busy doing nothing
We spend all our time running for our lives
Going nowhere, it's really something
Getting busy, doing nothing
