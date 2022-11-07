Lirik Lagu Inside Out - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Inside Out - Odyssey

When you're sitting on your own

And you feel the city life surround you

And she's always on the phone

But you just don't think that you can fight it

Don't give up, don't give up

Don't give up

(Don't give up)

Don't give up, don't give up, darling, what you dream

Cause like the words here in this song

We'll go on and on and on with our love

(I wanna be)

Inside out, oh, darling

I want it to be so deep that you'll be leaving me

(Inside out)

I want it to be so deep you'll be turning me

When you're lying in her bed

And you're in her arms instead of my love

As you feel her tightening grip

Like a genie I will slip from your heart

I won't give up, won't give up, won't give up

(Don't give up, don't give up, don't give up)

Oh, don't give up, darling, what you dream

Like the notes here in this song

We'll go on and on and on and on with our love

(I wanna be)

Inside out, oh, darling

Oh, I wanna be so deep that you'll be leaving me

(Inside out)

Over and over again