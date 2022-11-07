Lirik Lagu Inside Out - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Inside Out - Odyssey
When you're sitting on your own
And you feel the city life surround you
And she's always on the phone
But you just don't think that you can fight it
Don't give up, don't give up
Don't give up
(Don't give up)
Don't give up, don't give up, darling, what you dream
Cause like the words here in this song
We'll go on and on and on with our love
(I wanna be)
Inside out, oh, darling
I want it to be so deep that you'll be leaving me
(Inside out)
I want it to be so deep you'll be turning me
When you're lying in her bed
And you're in her arms instead of my love
As you feel her tightening grip
Like a genie I will slip from your heart
I won't give up, won't give up, won't give up
(Don't give up, don't give up, don't give up)
Oh, don't give up, darling, what you dream
Like the notes here in this song
We'll go on and on and on and on with our love
(I wanna be)
Inside out, oh, darling
Oh, I wanna be so deep that you'll be leaving me
(Inside out)
Over and over again
