Lirik Lagu Too Late - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Late - The Weeknd

No-no, no-no, no-no-no

I let you down, I led you on

I never thought I'd be here without you

Don't let me drown inside your arms

Bad thoughts inside my mind

When the darkness comes, you're my light, baby

My light, baby, my light when it's dark, yeah

I'm too high, baby, too high, baby

'Cause I know right now, that I lost it (hey)

It's way too late to save our souls, baby (oh, oh, yeah)

It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)

I made mistakes, I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)

It's way too late to save my

I can't trust (I can't trust) where I live (where I live)

Anymore (anymore, anymore, anymore)

Sources say that we're done, how would they know? ('cause they know, 'cause they know)

We're in hell, it's disguised as a paradise with flashing lights

I just wanna believe there's so much more (hey, woo, hey, woo, hey)

It's way too late to save our souls, baby (oh, oh, yeah)

It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)

I made mistakes, I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)

It's way too late to save my

And, ooh, I tell myself I should get over you

I said ooh, I know I'd rather be all over you

I'm trying, trying, but I, I just want your body

Ridin' slow on top of me, girl, on top of me

I want you, babe, ooh-ooh

It's way too late (late) to save our souls

Baby (souls, baby, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)

It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)

I made mistakes (mistakes), I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)

It's way too late to save my