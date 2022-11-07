Lirik Lagu One Word – Kelly Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Word – Kelly Osbourne

Avez-vous toutes les informations?

Elles seront très bien pour vous

Un mot vous dit tout ce...

M'entendez-vous?

Elles seront très bien pour vous

Avez-vous toutes les informations?

Un mot vous dit tout ce que vous avez besoin de savoir

Tout ce dont vous avez besoin

Jour après jour

On vous a menti?

Un mot

One word breaks the code of silence

Silence tells me all I need to know

One word, One word

Tells me everything I need to know

One world, driven into madness

Madness driven by the depths below

One word, One word

Tells me everything I need to know

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day

One lie tells a thousand stories

The greatest stories that were ever told

One lie, One lie

Tells the greatest stories ever told

One man can predict the future

A future journey into outer space

One man, One man

A future journey into outer space

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day

Est-ce trop calme pour vous

Un mot vous dit tout ce que vous avez besoin de savoir

Tout ce dont vous avez besoin

Jour après jour

On vous a menti?

Un mot

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day (One Word, one word)

It's not the way that I want it

It's just the way that I need it

Day after day (One Word, one word)