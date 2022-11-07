Lirik Lagu One Word – Kelly Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 November 2022, 04:18 WIB
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne /instagram.com/kellyosbourne

One WordKelly Osbourne

Avez-vous toutes les informations?
Elles seront très bien pour vous
Un mot vous dit tout ce...
M'entendez-vous?
Elles seront très bien pour vous
Avez-vous toutes les informations?
Un mot vous dit tout ce que vous avez besoin de savoir
Tout ce dont vous avez besoin
Jour après jour
On vous a menti?
Un mot

One word breaks the code of silence
Silence tells me all I need to know
One word, One word
Tells me everything I need to know
One world, driven into madness
Madness driven by the depths below
One word, One word
Tells me everything I need to know

It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day
It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day

One lie tells a thousand stories
The greatest stories that were ever told
One lie, One lie
Tells the greatest stories ever told
One man can predict the future
A future journey into outer space
One man, One man
A future journey into outer space

It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day
It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day
It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day
It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day

Est-ce trop calme pour vous
Un mot vous dit tout ce que vous avez besoin de savoir
Tout ce dont vous avez besoin

Jour après jour
On vous a menti?
Un mot

It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day
It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day
It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day (One Word, one word)
It's not the way that I want it
It's just the way that I need it
Day after day (One Word, one word)

Editor: Tita Salsabila

