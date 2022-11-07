Lirik Lagu My Way - Calvin Harris dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Way - Calvin Harris

Why wait to say, at least I did it my way

Lie awake, two faced

But in my heart I understand

I made my move and it was all about you

Now I feel so far removed

You were the one thing in my way

