Lirik Lagu Scared – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't move, there's a lion next to you
I pray that your soul survives it through another day
'Cause in my dreams, there were angels circling
I could see everything you ever wanted me to be
I see oceans in your eyes
It makes me scared
So if we both drown
Ooh, don't be scared
I'm right here
And what is fear
When no one knows
What comes next?
So yeah, I'm scared
But I won't let it get to me
You know I've been writing you a poem
So I spoke all the words I ever wanted you to know
I see oceans in your soul
It makes me scared
So if we both drown
Ooh, don't be scared
I'm right here
And what is fear
When no one knows
What comes next?
So yeah, I'm scared
But I won't let it get to me
Credits
Judul: Scared
