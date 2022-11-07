Lirik Lagu Scared – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scared – Jeremy Zucker

Don't move, there's a lion next to you

I pray that your soul survives it through another day

'Cause in my dreams, there were angels circling

I could see everything you ever wanted me to be

I see oceans in your eyes

It makes me scared

So if we both drown

Ooh, don't be scared

I'm right here

And what is fear

When no one knows

What comes next?

So yeah, I'm scared

But I won't let it get to me

You know I've been writing you a poem

So I spoke all the words I ever wanted you to know

I see oceans in your soul

It makes me scared

So if we both drown

Ooh, don't be scared

I'm right here

And what is fear

When no one knows

What comes next?

So yeah, I'm scared

But I won't let it get to me

