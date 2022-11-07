Lirik Lagu Last Train Home – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Last Train Home – John Mayer

If you wanna roll me, then you gotta roll me all night long

And if you wanna use me, then you gotta use me til I'm gone

I'm not a fallen angel, I just fell behind

I'm out of luck and I'm out of time

If you don't wanna love me, let me go

I'm runnin for the last train

I'm runnin for the last train home

If you wanna know me, then you gotta know me through and through

And if you're gonna hurt me, then you gotta hold me next to you

No matter how you work it, things go wrong

I put my heart where it don't belong

So if you're comin with me let me know

Maybe you're the last train

Maybe you're the last train home

I'm on the last train runnin

I'm on the last train runnin

And I surrender

And I surrender

I'm on the last train runnin

I'm on the last train runnin

And I surrender

And I surrender

I'm on the last train runnin

I'm on the last train runnin

And I surrender

And I surrender

I'm on the last train runnin

I'm on the last train runnin

And I surrender

I surrender

Credits

Judul: Last Train Home