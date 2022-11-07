Lirik Lagu Behind These Hazel Eyes – Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Behind These Hazel Eyes – Kelly Clarkson

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh

Seems like just yesterday

You were a part of me

I used to stand so tall

I used to be so strong

Your arms around me tight

Everything, it felt so right

Unbreakable, like nothing could go wrong

Now I can't breathe

No, I can't sleep

I'm barely hanging on

Here I am

Once again

I'm torn into pieces

Can't deny it

Can't pretend

Just thought you were the one

Broken up, deep inside

But you won't get to see the tears I cry

Behind these hazel eyes

I told you everything

Opened up and let you in

You made me feel alright for once in my life

Now all that's left of me

Is what I pretend to be

So together, but so broken up inside

'Cause I can't breathe

No, I can't sleep

I'm barely hanging on

Here I am

Once again

I'm torn into pieces

Can't deny it

Can't pretend

Just thought you were the one

Broken up, deep inside

But you won't get to see the tears I cry

Behind these hazel eyes

Swallow me then spit me out

For hating you, I blame myself

Seeing you, it kills me now

No, I don't cry

On the outside, anymore

Anymore