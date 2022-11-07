Lirik Lagu Whoa! – KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

I got the
I got the
I got the unicorn power
Holla at your girl
Kimmy with the flow
Whoa
Whoa
Who… Whoa!
Holla at your girl
Kimmy with the flow
Whoa
Whoa
Who… Whoa!
Holla at your girl if you wanna bounce get it
Watch the way I flow I be gettin’ mine get it
Many wanna hate cause they wanna imitate
Sorry I just have to laugh cause they ain’t got no style get it
Real recognize real no time to fake
Only got love ain’t got no time for hate
I’m too busy with my rainbow colored sparkles
And my unicorn dawgs got my back and we hustle get it
Sorry whatcha wanna say whatcha wanna say
Sorry whatcha wanna say whatcha wanna say
Sorry whatcha wanna say whatcha wanna say
Holla at your girl
Kimmy with the flow
Whoa
Whoa
Who… Whoa!
Holla at your girl
Kimmy with the flow
Whoa
Whoa
Who… Whoa!
