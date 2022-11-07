Lirik Lagu Fractured – Killing Me Inside feat. Aiu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fractured – Killing Me Inside feat. Aiu

Suddenly I came to wake, conscious and denser

Hurling memories uncontrolled, up against the wall

Search for a new sanity, a place to feel alright

In this fractured reality, where all the sins collide

Lost inside the wave, breaking all the ties

Living in the system of our beliefs

We're falling out from the game, until we learn to survive

We're falling over again, it's your time to realize

Suddenly all came to waste, reset the system

Connecting all into our tie, broke and torn away !

Breeding words of lies! is this something that we try ?

Push aside our clarity and drift us away ..

We're falling out from the game, until we learn to survive

We're falling over again, it's your time to realize

We're falling out from the game, until we learn that we are

All connecting doors of minds

silence breaks our clarity, searching for new sanity

Beyond the curse of life !!