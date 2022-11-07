Lirik Lagu Fractured – Killing Me Inside feat. Aiu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fractured – Killing Me Inside feat. Aiu
Suddenly I came to wake, conscious and denser
Hurling memories uncontrolled, up against the wall
Search for a new sanity, a place to feel alright
In this fractured reality, where all the sins collide
Lost inside the wave, breaking all the ties
Living in the system of our beliefs
We're falling out from the game, until we learn to survive
We're falling over again, it's your time to realize
Suddenly all came to waste, reset the system
Connecting all into our tie, broke and torn away !
Breeding words of lies! is this something that we try ?
Push aside our clarity and drift us away ..
We're falling out from the game, until we learn to survive
We're falling over again, it's your time to realize
We're falling out from the game, until we learn that we are
All connecting doors of minds
silence breaks our clarity, searching for new sanity
Beyond the curse of life !!
Artikel Pilihan