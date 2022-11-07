Lirik Lagu Eighteen (End of My World) – Key dan Fakta di Baliknya

Eighteen (End of My World) – Key

Eonjejjeumimyeon modeun geotdeuri mudeomdeomhalkka

Seuchyeo ganeun baram soriedo naneun dasi

Tto muneojilkka

Dalligiran

Hangsang Win or lose

I would never see the end of my

End of my world with you

Areumdaun naldeulgwa

Naneun jitbalpindaedo

I would never see the end of my

End of my world with you

Don't let it all fall down

Kkumkkumyeo deo narara

Naui Eighteen

Naui Eighteen

Don't let it all fall down

Hangye eopsi narara

Naui Eighteen

Naui Eighteen

Maeil gateun siganui ttie gatyeo Yeah

Georeogagetji

Apeuji anki wihae sangcheo juneun

Naega jillyeoseo tto gwireul danneun najiman

Some things I just can't miss

Dalligiran

Hangsang Win or lose

I would never see the end of my

End of my world with you

Sumi teokkkaji chawa

Naneun sseureojindaedo

I would never see the end of my

End of my world with you