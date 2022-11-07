Lirik Lagu Eighteen (End of My World) – Key dan Fakta di Baliknya

Eighteen (End of My World) – Key
Eonjejjeumimyeon modeun geotdeuri mudeomdeomhalkka
Seuchyeo ganeun baram soriedo naneun dasi
Tto muneojilkka
Dalligiran
Hangsang Win or lose
I would never see the end of my
End of my world with you
Areumdaun naldeulgwa
Naneun jitbalpindaedo
I would never see the end of my
End of my world with you
Don't let it all fall down
Kkumkkumyeo deo narara
Naui Eighteen
Naui Eighteen
Don't let it all fall down
Hangye eopsi narara
Naui Eighteen
Naui Eighteen
Maeil gateun siganui ttie gatyeo Yeah
Georeogagetji
Apeuji anki wihae sangcheo juneun
Naega jillyeoseo tto gwireul danneun najiman
Some things I just can't miss
Dalligiran
Hangsang Win or lose
I would never see the end of my
End of my world with you
Sumi teokkkaji chawa
Naneun sseureojindaedo
I would never see the end of my
End of my world with you
Artikel Pilihan