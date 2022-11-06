Lirik Lagu False Alarm - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu False Alarm - The Weeknd
Bathroom stalls for the powder nose (she loves)
High heel shoes with the open toes (she loves)
She's got a good time wrapped in gold (she loves)
For you, for you
All red dress with the devil eyes (she loves)
So obsessed with the camera lights (she loves)
You love her, but you can't deny (she loves)
The truth, the truth
She loves everybody
Can't you tell by the signs?
She loves everybody
She gets off all the time
It's a dark philosophy
And it haunts her constantly
It's a false alarm to me
She's a false alarm
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)
Six inch long, 'bout three inch wide (she loves)
Dollar, dollar bill is her only type (she loves)
You love her, but you'll never be (she loves)
The one, the one
Diamonds and the rings are her fantasy (she loves)
She chase hearts with the Hennessy (she loves)
You love her, but you'll never be (she loves)
Enough, enough
She loves everybody
Can't you tell by the signs?
She loves everybody
She gets off all the time
It's a dark philosophy
And it haunts her constantly
She's a false alarm to me
She's a false alarm
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)
She always leaves the man she loves
But the diamonds are forever
She always seems to be alone
But the diamonds make it better
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)
False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)
