Lirik Lagu False Alarm - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu False Alarm - The Weeknd

Bathroom stalls for the powder nose (she loves)

High heel shoes with the open toes (she loves)

She's got a good time wrapped in gold (she loves)

For you, for you

All red dress with the devil eyes (she loves)

So obsessed with the camera lights (she loves)

You love her, but you can't deny (she loves)

The truth, the truth

She loves everybody

Can't you tell by the signs?

She loves everybody

She gets off all the time

It's a dark philosophy

And it haunts her constantly

It's a false alarm to me

She's a false alarm

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

Six inch long, 'bout three inch wide (she loves)

Dollar, dollar bill is her only type (she loves)

You love her, but you'll never be (she loves)

The one, the one

Diamonds and the rings are her fantasy (she loves)

She chase hearts with the Hennessy (she loves)

You love her, but you'll never be (she loves)

Enough, enough

She loves everybody

Can't you tell by the signs?

She loves everybody

She gets off all the time

It's a dark philosophy

And it haunts her constantly

She's a false alarm to me

She's a false alarm

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

She always leaves the man she loves

But the diamonds are forever

She always seems to be alone

But the diamonds make it better

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey)

False alarm (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)