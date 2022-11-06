Lirik Lagu Miss You - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miss You - Westlife

I can't sleep, I just can't breathe

When your shadow is all over me, baby

Don't wanna be a fool in your eyes

'Cause what we had, was built on lies

And when our love seems to fade away

Listen to me hear what I say

I don't wanna feel the way that l do

I just wanna be right here with you

I don't wanna see, see us apart

I just wanna say it straight from my heart

I miss you

What would it take for you to see?

To make you understand

That I'll always believe (always believe)

You and I can make it through

And I still know I can't get over you

'Cause when our love seems to fade away

Listen to me hear what I say

I don't wanna feel the way that I do

I just wanna be right here with you

I don't wanna see, see us apart

I just wanna say it straight from my heart

Oh, baby I miss you, I do

'Cause when our love always fades away

Listen to me, hear what I say

I don't wanna feel the way that I do

I just wanna be right here with you

I don't wanna see, see us apart (oh no)

I just wanna say it straight from my heart

I miss you, I miss you, I do