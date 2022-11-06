Lirik Lagu Miss You - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miss You - Westlife
I can't sleep, I just can't breathe
When your shadow is all over me, baby
Don't wanna be a fool in your eyes
'Cause what we had, was built on lies
And when our love seems to fade away
Listen to me hear what I say
I don't wanna feel the way that l do
I just wanna be right here with you
I don't wanna see, see us apart
I just wanna say it straight from my heart
I miss you
What would it take for you to see?
To make you understand
That I'll always believe (always believe)
You and I can make it through
And I still know I can't get over you
'Cause when our love seems to fade away
Listen to me hear what I say
I don't wanna feel the way that I do
I just wanna be right here with you
I don't wanna see, see us apart
I just wanna say it straight from my heart
Oh, baby I miss you, I do
'Cause when our love always fades away
Listen to me, hear what I say
I don't wanna feel the way that I do
I just wanna be right here with you
I don't wanna see, see us apart (oh no)
I just wanna say it straight from my heart
I miss you, I miss you, I do
