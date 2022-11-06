Lirik Lagu You Raise Me Up - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Raise Me Up - Westlife
When I am down and oh, my soul, so weary
When troubles come and my heart burdened be
And I am still and wait here in the silence
Until you come and sit a while with me
You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains
You raise me up to walk on stormy seas
I am strong when I am on your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be
You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains
You raise me up to walk on stormy seas
I am strong when I am on your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be
You raise me up (up), so I can stand on mountains (stand on mountains)
You raise me up to walk on stormy seas (stormy seas)
I am strong (I am strong) when I am on your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be
You raise, you raise me up (up), so I can stand on mountains (stand on mountains)
You raise me up to walk on stormy seas (stormy seas)
I am strong when I am on your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be...
You raise me up to more than I can be, ee...
Thank you
Woo! (You raise me up, up) thank you all
Thank you, Belfast (stand on mountains)
It's been an emotional night for everybody
Thank you to BBC Radio 2, to Zoe Ball, to everybody for listening (stormy seas)
And we'll see you very, very soon, goodnight! (I am strong, oo-oo-oo-oo)
(To more than I can be)
You raise me up
Stand on mountains
Stormy seas
I am strong, oo-oo-oo-oo
To more than I can be...
Artikel Pilihan