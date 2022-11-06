Lirik Lagu You Raise Me Up - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Raise Me Up - Westlife

When I am down and oh, my soul, so weary

When troubles come and my heart burdened be

And I am still and wait here in the silence

Until you come and sit a while with me

You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas

I am strong when I am on your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be

You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas

I am strong when I am on your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be

You raise me up (up), so I can stand on mountains (stand on mountains)

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas (stormy seas)

I am strong (I am strong) when I am on your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be

You raise, you raise me up (up), so I can stand on mountains (stand on mountains)

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas (stormy seas)

I am strong when I am on your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be...

You raise me up to more than I can be, ee...

Thank you

Woo! (You raise me up, up) thank you all

Thank you, Belfast (stand on mountains)

It's been an emotional night for everybody

Thank you to BBC Radio 2, to Zoe Ball, to everybody for listening (stormy seas)

And we'll see you very, very soon, goodnight! (I am strong, oo-oo-oo-oo)

(To more than I can be)

You raise me up

Stand on mountains

Stormy seas

I am strong, oo-oo-oo-oo

To more than I can be...