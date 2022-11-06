Lirik Lagu F.M.F.M.H – Ivan B dan Fakta di Baliknya

F.M.F.M.H - Ivan B
Yeah, stop actin' like you don't care
Losin' your values, you know you're aware
Losin' control you say life isn't fair
Broken again, you don't wanna repair
You're not honest with them I'll be honest with you
All of your problems are all 'cause of you
You don't face what you got man you deal with a few
How did you get here or what did you choose
Look at the people you hang with
Do you hear the way that you talk
How do you go from that
To having a conversation with God, huh
Say you wanna change, you do nothin' about it
You say alot of words, I hear nothing but silence
Set another goal, come tomorrow you doubt it
Tell me that you're happy I really hope you find it
But that's the way that life goes, uh
That's the way that you think, huh
Those are things that you sing huh
Pretend like everything is good when it's not
Write about it like it ain't your fault, huh
The only one ever getting hurt, huh
Say you're real building up a wall, huh
You wanna know something real
You don't face anything when they face you
You keep saying that you're moving on
Funny thing about it is you're running from
The things that have made you
Look at the blessings that he gave you
You focus on the things that you don't have
What's gain without cost, love without loss
Stop lookin' at me like you still know that
You're somebody that I used to know
And I don't feel like looking at him now
So tell me what you need from me
What you need from me, what you need from me
'Cause I don't know anymore
'Cause I don't know anymore
'Cause I don't care anymore, no
Forgive me for my honesty
Forgive me for my honesty
Forgive me for my honesty
Used to talk all the time
Now you can't look me in the eyes
Why you standin' there like you got nothing to say
Don't tell me that you're out of lies
See the thing about a mask
You start to think that you're fine
Never goin' forward, all you do is rewind
How you sayin' you're real when you're believin' a lie
You got, two years at a part time
Complainin' when you gotta give a car ride
To somebody who believed in you
Always there for you
Everything is on your time, huh
You've gotten over things
Now get over yourself
You want the keys to success
But your mind's in a cell
Lookin' for the light in the dead of night
Tears on your pillow case, dreams of a better life
Close your eyes for a better sight
See what you want in life, be what you want in life
These are things you used to tell me
These are things that used to help me
Now you're hollow from the inside out, let the insides out
Tell 'em how you feel
You don't gotta hurt but you gotta let it heal
Tell me this is it, no more standin' there still
Look me in the eyes man tell me that it's real
You're perfect with imperfections
I wish I had the anwsers Ivan
But I'm only your reflection
You're somebody that I used to know
And I don't feel like looking at him now
So tell me what you need from me
What you need from me, what you need from me
'Cause I don't know anymore
'Cause I don't know anymore
'Cause I don't care anymore, no
Forgive me for my honesty
Forgive me for my honesty
Forgive me for my honesty
Stop actin' like you don't care
Losin' your values, you know you're aware
Losin' control you say life isn't fair
Broken again, you don't wanna repair
You're not honest with them I'll be honest with you
I'll be honest with you
You're not honest with them
I'll be honest with you
Be honest with you
