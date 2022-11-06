Lirik Lagu F.M.F.M.H – Ivan B dan Fakta di Baliknya

F.M.F.M.H - Ivan B

Yeah, stop actin' like you don't care

Losin' your values, you know you're aware

Losin' control you say life isn't fair

Broken again, you don't wanna repair

You're not honest with them I'll be honest with you

All of your problems are all 'cause of you

You don't face what you got man you deal with a few

How did you get here or what did you choose

Look at the people you hang with

Do you hear the way that you talk

How do you go from that

To having a conversation with God, huh

Say you wanna change, you do nothin' about it

You say alot of words, I hear nothing but silence

Set another goal, come tomorrow you doubt it

Tell me that you're happy I really hope you find it

But that's the way that life goes, uh

That's the way that you think, huh

Those are things that you sing huh

Pretend like everything is good when it's not

Write about it like it ain't your fault, huh

The only one ever getting hurt, huh

Say you're real building up a wall, huh

You wanna know something real

You don't face anything when they face you

You keep saying that you're moving on

Funny thing about it is you're running from

The things that have made you

Look at the blessings that he gave you

You focus on the things that you don't have

What's gain without cost, love without loss

Stop lookin' at me like you still know that

You're somebody that I used to know

And I don't feel like looking at him now

So tell me what you need from me

What you need from me, what you need from me

'Cause I don't know anymore

'Cause I don't know anymore

'Cause I don't care anymore, no

Forgive me for my honesty

Forgive me for my honesty

Forgive me for my honesty

Used to talk all the time

Now you can't look me in the eyes

Why you standin' there like you got nothing to say

Don't tell me that you're out of lies

See the thing about a mask

You start to think that you're fine

Never goin' forward, all you do is rewind

How you sayin' you're real when you're believin' a lie

You got, two years at a part time

Complainin' when you gotta give a car ride

To somebody who believed in you

Always there for you

Everything is on your time, huh

You've gotten over things

Now get over yourself

You want the keys to success

But your mind's in a cell

Lookin' for the light in the dead of night

Tears on your pillow case, dreams of a better life

Close your eyes for a better sight

See what you want in life, be what you want in life

These are things you used to tell me

These are things that used to help me

Now you're hollow from the inside out, let the insides out

Tell 'em how you feel

You don't gotta hurt but you gotta let it heal

Tell me this is it, no more standin' there still

Look me in the eyes man tell me that it's real

You're perfect with imperfections

I wish I had the anwsers Ivan

But I'm only your reflection

You're somebody that I used to know

And I don't feel like looking at him now

So tell me what you need from me

What you need from me, what you need from me

'Cause I don't know anymore

'Cause I don't know anymore

'Cause I don't care anymore, no

Forgive me for my honesty

Forgive me for my honesty

Forgive me for my honesty

Stop actin' like you don't care

Losin' your values, you know you're aware

Losin' control you say life isn't fair

Broken again, you don't wanna repair

You're not honest with them I'll be honest with you

I'll be honest with you

You're not honest with them

I'll be honest with you

Be honest with you