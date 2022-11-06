Lirik Lagu Mad IQs - I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mad IQs - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

Oh, you will never, ever stop me

'Cause I'm never gonna quit

Gonna get just what I want

And I am gonna get it quick

Lose yourself inside the city

Lose your mind inside a week

You can lose all of your money

You can find enough to sleep

In this world to survive

We can live while we're alive

Or we can die

Come inside

Twist the knife

Like it's something to do

I'm a voluntary victim

Watch your colonial tongue

I'll watch you tighten the noose

I'm burning in your mad IQ

I'm burning in your mad IQ

Oh, the apocalypse is coming

Don't you lose all your control

'Cause you can't get into heaven

If you haven't got a soul

You can never, ever stop me

If you're sick or you're obscene

You can bend or you can break

But they'll replace you with machines

Come inside

Twist the knife

Like it's something to do

I'm a voluntary victim

Watch your colonial tongue

I'll watch you tighten the noose

I'm burning in your mad IQ

I'm burning in your mad IQ