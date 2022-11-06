Lirik Lagu Mad IQs - I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mad IQs - I Don't Know How But They Found Me
Oh, you will never, ever stop me
'Cause I'm never gonna quit
Gonna get just what I want
And I am gonna get it quick
Lose yourself inside the city
Lose your mind inside a week
You can lose all of your money
You can find enough to sleep
In this world to survive
We can live while we're alive
Or we can die
Come inside
Twist the knife
Like it's something to do
I'm a voluntary victim
Watch your colonial tongue
I'll watch you tighten the noose
I'm burning in your mad IQ
I'm burning in your mad IQ
Oh, the apocalypse is coming
Don't you lose all your control
'Cause you can't get into heaven
If you haven't got a soul
You can never, ever stop me
If you're sick or you're obscene
You can bend or you can break
But they'll replace you with machines
Come inside
Twist the knife
Like it's something to do
I'm a voluntary victim
Watch your colonial tongue
I'll watch you tighten the noose
I'm burning in your mad IQ
I'm burning in your mad IQ
