Lirik Lagu Nobody Likes The Opening Band – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody Likes The Opening Band - IDKHow
Oh, come and see the opening band
Now that you've got your tickets and beverages in hand
They look so tired
Sound uninspired
Guitars are secondhand
'Cause no one likes an opening band
And nobody likes the opening band
Their set time's far too early
And I've never heard of them
And chances are
They wont go far
Career is sure to end
'Cause no one likes an opening band
Oh, unfamiliar things will make us nervous
But singing here for you
Gives me a purpose, so...
Take pity on the opening bands
'Cause no one came to see them
Except their mom and dad
But if you lend an ear and give them
Just one little chance...
You may just like the...
You may just like the...
You may just like the opening...
Band!
Credit
Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Album: Razzmatazz
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes
Fakta di Balik Nobody Likes The Opening Band
I Dont Know How But They Found Me adalah duo musik Amerika yang berbasis di Salt Lake City, Utah dan dibentuk pada 2016. Band ini terdiri dari lead vokalis dan bassis Dallon Weekes dan drummer Ryan Seaman. Dengan nama yang panjang, terkadang band ini disingkat juga menjadi IDKHow.
