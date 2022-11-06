Lirik Lagu Nobody Likes The Opening Band – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody Likes The Opening Band - IDKHow

Oh, come and see the opening band

Now that you've got your tickets and beverages in hand

They look so tired

Sound uninspired

Guitars are secondhand

'Cause no one likes an opening band

And nobody likes the opening band

Their set time's far too early

And I've never heard of them

And chances are

They wont go far

Career is sure to end

'Cause no one likes an opening band

Oh, unfamiliar things will make us nervous

But singing here for you

Gives me a purpose, so...

Take pity on the opening bands

'Cause no one came to see them

Except their mom and dad

But if you lend an ear and give them

Just one little chance...

You may just like the...

You may just like the...

You may just like the opening...

Band!

Credit

Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Album: Razzmatazz

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes

Fakta di Balik Nobody Likes The Opening Band

I Dont Know How But They Found Me adalah duo musik Amerika yang berbasis di Salt Lake City, Utah dan dibentuk pada 2016. Band ini terdiri dari lead vokalis dan bassis Dallon Weekes dan drummer Ryan Seaman. Dengan nama yang panjang, terkadang band ini disingkat juga menjadi IDKHow.