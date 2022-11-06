Lirik Lagu Sugar Pills – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sugar Pills - IDKHow

I take one to make me feel better

I take two despite any directions

Three, four, five, just for the hell of it

Seven, eight, nine, ten, starting to lose count again

Could it be that it's only in my head?

Sugar, sugar, sugar pills

Give me something more for my wild imagination

Sugar, sugar, sugar pills (pills)

Tell me that you're more than a sick fascination

Fascination, fascination

A quick fix, it's a cheap trick

Get yourself a pseudo-scientific little fiction, you can fix this

Seven, eight, nine, I'm losing count again

(Maybe they don't work at all)

Swallow evеry one of them

Could it be that it's only in my hеad?

Sugar, sugar, sugar pills

Give me something more for my wild imagination

Sugar, sugar, sugar pills (pills)

Tell me that you're more than a sick fascination

Fascination, fascination

Alright, everybody in this room

It's my hope that we all stay healthy after this

So everybody here, go and get your vaccination

I said everybody here, go and get your vaccination

Repeat it after me, c'mon

Everybody here, go and get your vaccination

(Everybody here, go and get your vaccination)

I said everybody here, go and get your vaccination

(Everybody here, go and get your vaccination) oh

Hey, you're with me all the time

Always at the back of my mind

Oh, right yeah

You're with me all the time

Always at the back of my mind (ooh, ooh, ooh)