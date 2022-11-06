Lirik Lagu Sugar Pills – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sugar Pills - IDKHow
I take one to make me feel better
I take two despite any directions
Three, four, five, just for the hell of it
Seven, eight, nine, ten, starting to lose count again
Could it be that it's only in my head?
Sugar, sugar, sugar pills
Give me something more for my wild imagination
Sugar, sugar, sugar pills (pills)
Tell me that you're more than a sick fascination
Fascination, fascination
A quick fix, it's a cheap trick
Get yourself a pseudo-scientific little fiction, you can fix this
Seven, eight, nine, I'm losing count again
(Maybe they don't work at all)
Swallow evеry one of them
Could it be that it's only in my hеad?
Sugar, sugar, sugar pills
Give me something more for my wild imagination
Sugar, sugar, sugar pills (pills)
Tell me that you're more than a sick fascination
Fascination, fascination
Alright, everybody in this room
It's my hope that we all stay healthy after this
So everybody here, go and get your vaccination
I said everybody here, go and get your vaccination
Repeat it after me, c'mon
Everybody here, go and get your vaccination
(Everybody here, go and get your vaccination)
I said everybody here, go and get your vaccination
(Everybody here, go and get your vaccination) oh
Hey, you're with me all the time
Always at the back of my mind
Oh, right yeah
You're with me all the time
Always at the back of my mind (ooh, ooh, ooh)
