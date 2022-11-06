Lirik Lagu Kiss Goodnight – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kiss Goodnight - IDKHow

No, I don't care

About anything at all

But I still stop and stare

Every time that you call

See, I know that girls like you

They don't come with guarantees

So if you've got to spend your time

Oh, won't you spend it with me?

I hope we kiss goodnight

It might just end my life

But if you think that it's right, right, right

I hope we kiss goodnight

I hope we kiss goodnight

Should you invite me in

To spend the night on the floor?

Oh, please believe I'll be a gentleman

Or you can show me the door

While all my friends and I

Leaf through the books on your shelves

No, I don't want to spend my life

With anyone else

Why don't we kiss goodnight?

It might just end my life

But I'm pretty sure that it's right, right, right

Why don't we kiss goodnight?

Why don't we kiss goodnight?

Why don't we kiss goodnight?

It might just end my life

I'm pretty sure that it's right, right, right

Now we can kiss goodnight

I don't want to spend my life, life

Without your kiss goodnight

Yeah, for the rest of my life, life, life

I need your kiss goodnight

I hope we kiss goodnight

