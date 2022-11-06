Lirik Lagu Kiss Goodnight – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kiss Goodnight - IDKHow
No, I don't care
About anything at all
But I still stop and stare
Every time that you call
See, I know that girls like you
They don't come with guarantees
So if you've got to spend your time
Oh, won't you spend it with me?
I hope we kiss goodnight
It might just end my life
But if you think that it's right, right, right
I hope we kiss goodnight
I hope we kiss goodnight
Should you invite me in
To spend the night on the floor?
Oh, please believe I'll be a gentleman
Or you can show me the door
While all my friends and I
Leaf through the books on your shelves
No, I don't want to spend my life
With anyone else
Why don't we kiss goodnight?
It might just end my life
But I'm pretty sure that it's right, right, right
Why don't we kiss goodnight?
Why don't we kiss goodnight?
Why don't we kiss goodnight?
It might just end my life
I'm pretty sure that it's right, right, right
Now we can kiss goodnight
I don't want to spend my life, life
Without your kiss goodnight
Yeah, for the rest of my life, life, life
I need your kiss goodnight
I hope we kiss goodnight
