Lirik Lagu Lights Go Down – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lights Go Down - I Don't Know How But They Found Me

Hello

Pardon me, if I forget your name

Well not every hollow

Is sleepy as this one

But heads roll just the same

Oh Lord

Dressed like you're so uptown

Parade through the ballrooms

Decay in your costumes

And dance

Until the lights go down

Until the lights go down

Until the lights go down

Until the lights go down

Until the lights go down

Come now

Is that any way to talk to me?

Corrupting the young

With your uncivil tongue

What a shame if you misspeak now

Somehow

Dance 'til the lights go down

It's curtains for you

Join the back of the queue

And we'll break our necks

Like we do when the lights go down

Until the lights go down

Until the lights go down

Shake when you haunt me

Like you were a ghost town

Oh no

What have we here

Oh Lord

The thief of the year

Steal every heart from the boys

That you're touching

And dance

Until the lights go down

Until the lights go down

Until the lights go down

Until the lights go down

Until the lights go down