Lirik Lagu Lights Go Down – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lights Go Down - I Don't Know How But They Found Me
Hello
Pardon me, if I forget your name
Well not every hollow
Is sleepy as this one
But heads roll just the same
Oh Lord
Dressed like you're so uptown
Parade through the ballrooms
Decay in your costumes
And dance
Until the lights go down
Until the lights go down
Until the lights go down
Until the lights go down
Until the lights go down
Come now
Is that any way to talk to me?
Corrupting the young
With your uncivil tongue
What a shame if you misspeak now
Somehow
Dance 'til the lights go down
It's curtains for you
Join the back of the queue
And we'll break our necks
Like we do when the lights go down
Until the lights go down
Until the lights go down
Shake when you haunt me
Like you were a ghost town
Oh no
What have we here
Oh Lord
The thief of the year
Steal every heart from the boys
That you're touching
And dance
Until the lights go down
Until the lights go down
Until the lights go down
Until the lights go down
Until the lights go down
